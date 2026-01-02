From a sound recording booth to a photo cube and unique printers, Midpointe Library System meeting modern needs for community

She said this is another way that libraries are evolving to meet the needs of those in the community.

“At the root of what we do, it’s always going to be about learning. So, whether that’s from books, or one of these new technological advancements, we are here, and we want to do everything we can to provide a platform for folks to learn and to be creative,” Hillman said.

Innovation Pointe West Chester features a variety of equipment such as vinyl printers, sewing machines, 3D printers, laser engraving, a sublimation printer, button makers, film and video conversion equipment and more.

Innovation Pointe Middletown opened last year, and it offers something different, such as a sound booth and a photography station.

“It offers a sound recording booth. So, we have people who come in do a podcast, and we had a grandmother, who came in read stories to her grandchild in a different state,” Hillman said. “We also have a photography station, where patrons can set up a photo shoot. We have a photo cube, so small businesses can utilize that to take pictures, and put postings on Etsy, and things like that.”

Use of the machines are free for patrons to use, but users will pay for consumables, such as vinyl or the materials needed for each project.

Innovation Pointe is appointment-based. Innovation Pointe Middletown offers drop-in appointments. At Innovation Pointe West Chester, patrons should book an appointment in advance.

The library affords an array of technology resources, for individuals and families from small children to small business owners. One small business owner became so successful, she purchased her own laser engraver and cutter.

“This is my favorite story to tell about the makerspace. We had a woman who was engraving cutting boards and selling them online. She sold so many, she was eventually able to buy her own laser cutter…We were so glad to become the launchpad of that success,” Hillman said.

“We offer a lot that patrons can check out. We have hotspots, so if folks need to take the internet home with them, they can do that. We also offer a Connectivity Kit, and that includes a hotspot as well as a Chromebook. So, those are great resources,” Hillman said.

The library also offers Podcasting Kits that patrons can check out. For children, MidPointe Library offers Playaway Launchpad Learning Tablets.

“This is something new. It is literally a preloaded tablet. They are for kids, so it’s a nice way to make tech or screen time beneficial for everybody,” Hillman said.

MidPointe Library also makes “learning toolkits” or educational toolkits available, such as microscopes and telescopes.

“That’s a little bit outside of the traditional scope of things you can check out at the library, but it is something that’s technology focused,” said Hillman.