Fitton Showstopper Series gets started with a Fleetwood Mac tribute show

“Fleetwood Mac is an absolute phenomenon,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center. “So, to bring that music live, on stage to the Fitton Center is incredibly exciting, and it’s going to be a show people aren’t going to want to miss.”

The concert happens in conjunction with the We>Me exhibition opening.

“This is one of the best Fleetwood Mac tribute shows in the country, and it’s coming to the community live and exclusive from the Fitton Center. They haven’t played this area before, so it’s a night our guests aren’t going to forget,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Back 2 Mac will perform some of the British-American band’s beloved songs, including “Don’t’ Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Little Lies,” “Landslide,” “Hold Me,” “Gypsy” and “Over My Head,” among others. Back 2 Mac splits their time between New York and Louisville, Kentucky.

“The vocals are spot-on, and harmonies are incredible, which is important for Fleetwood Mac. The harmonies of Fleetwood Mac are signature to the group’s sound. They had one hit after another, and we are thrilled to bring that to the Fitton Center,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

“It’s about paying real homage to the music. These are classic hits. We hear them on the radio, and we turn the radio up, because these are the songs of our lives. It’s more than just FM radio, It evokes an emotion, reminds us of growing up, or a time gone by, and the songs really touch people’s souls,” he said.

The Fitton Showstopper Series delivers a line-up of diverse, and entertaining acts each season. For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, or to purchase tickets for the upcoming performance, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

“Lots of venues present tribute acts, and cover bands, but here at the Fitton Center, we pay a lot of attention to the music. It’s about experiencing the music, and that sound of bringing the best musicians that our budget will afford to Hamilton, and to the Fitton Center for a great night out,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

HOW TO GO

What: Back 2 Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute

When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 19

Where: Fitton Family Theater, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $39 for members and $48 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org

WE>ME EXHIBIT DETAILS

As part of the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial Exhibit: Backstories, in partnership with 17Strong, the We>Me exhibition features 17 artists who explore Hamilton’s neighborhoods through photography. The gallery opening will be from 5-7:30 p.m. on the same evening. We>Me will be on view through Jan. 3, 2025.