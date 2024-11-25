Fire jugglers, carolers, strolling characters and shopping: Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village happens soon

“It’s definitely a holiday tradition. What we see is it kicks off December for many residents and visitors. It just gets you in the holiday spirit,” Miller said. “It’s really our hometown event, but it expands so far beyond that. We see people from all over Ohio that come to the event.”

More than 1,300 luminaries will line Main Street on Friday and Saturday evenings. Attendees will see strolling characters, participate in children’s activities, daily visits with Santa, live entertainment, shopping and more.

Guests can warm up in a heated entertainment tent filled with the sounds of the season and sip on hot cocoa while seeing live performances on Friday and Saturday.

Jessie Lyn Fisher & the TNT Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Waynesville High School Band will perform from 1-2 p.m., and Buck the Magician and a DJ service will be in the tent from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Smithville South Band will be on stage from 5-8 p.m.

The Waynesville High School Choir will be strolling entertainment on Saturday. Also, strolling throughout the weekend will be fire jugglers, carolers and characters.

Children’s activities include face painting and a balloon artist from 6-9 p.m. on Fri. and 3-7 p.m. on Sat. Kids can decorate a cookie with Mrs. Claus from 4-5 p.m. on Sat.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be going up and down Main Street throughout the weekend for a fee. Guests can also explore over 40 specialty shops and dining spots. Waynesville’s locally owned shops offer everything from antiques and handmade furniture to holiday décor.

Early shopping begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, with extended hours all weekend long.

“All of the merchants will be open, in full swing, with lovely ideas for Christmas shopping. It’s a real festive event. All of the store windows will be decorated with Christmas decorations, so it’s really something special,” Miller said.

Santa Hours are Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m., and 5-8 p.m. (arrival by fire truck Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.) at The Hammel House Inn.

Those participating in the Gingerbread House Making Contest can drop off houses at the Waynesville Candy Shoppe at 33 S. Main St. from 5-7 p.m. on Fri. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sat. Judging begins at 5 p.m. on Sat. and prizes will be awarded. The contest is sponsored by the Waynesville Area Arts Council.

Local restaurants and other holiday treats will be available up and down Main St.

The support of the Waynesville Merchant’s Association and other local sponsors make the event possible each year.

How to go

What: Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village

When: Event hours are 6-9 p.m. Fri., 1-8 p.m. Sat. and noon to 4 p.m. Sun., Dec. 6-8

Where: Main St., downtown Waynesville

Cost: Free

More info: waynesvilleohio.com/events