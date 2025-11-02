Festival of Trees in Fairfield: What to know about this returning holiday event

Each year, 15 to 20 businesses and organizations sponsor a tree. (The deadline to sponsor a tree is Nov. 7. Go to https://form.jotform.com/252294196591163 to sponsor a tree). Once the tree is sponsored, the organization decorates the tree, and they compete to have the best decorated tree, which is voted upon by the community.

“It is great to see what each of the organizations come up with and it really is a fantastic spotlight for these organizations,” Sheldrick said.

The City of Fairfield will host a gallery opening for the annual Festival of Trees at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22, inside the Art Gallery at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. The trees will remain on display until Dec. 12.

Guests can stop by the Art Gallery and vote for their favorite trees. Online and paper voting is available at Fairfield Community Arts Center.

Following the Festival of Trees exhibit, sponsoring organizations can donate their tree to a family of their choosing, or they can work with the Salvation Army to ensure the tree goes to a local family in need.

The Kids’ Festival of Trees will return for its second year. Children can decorate coloring sheets that will be displayed at Fairfield Community Arts Center. Families can pick up a coloring sheet at the Fairfield Community Arts Center lobby, or a copy is available online at the Fairfield Parks & Recreation website. Completed coloring sheets should be dropped off to the Community Arts Center by Nov. 14.

The Giving Tree

The City of Fairfield Parks & Recreation has partnered with the Salvation Army on a Giving Tree with a Giving Tree Tag Handout by the Hamilton branch of the Salvation Army in the Community Arts Center lobby. Gift distribution will go to families in need in Hamilton and Fairfield. Gifts have included coats, sneakers, toys and other needs.

The Giving Tree will have more than 50 gift tags, and the Salvation Army will be handing out additional gift tags during the Parade of Lights. The Salvation Army works with local families in advance of the event, so the tags are for specific items. The gifts do not have to be a set dollar amount, and families can choose a tag from the tree.

Parade of Lights

The same night of the Festival of Trees Gallery Opening (Nov. 22), the City of Fairfield will host the Seventh Annual Parade of Lights. Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Village Green Park. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks display at Village Green Park with Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. Many of the floats will be stationed around Village Green Park on Fairfield Commons Drive after the parade.