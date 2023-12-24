Favorite crime novels from 2023

“Dark Ride” by Lou Berney

A 21-year-old slacker named Hardy “Hardly” Reed is waiting to deal with a traffic ticket when he notices two children sitting quietly. Then he saw visible indications these kids were being abused. That was none of his business but he decided to make it his business. In this amazing thriller Hardly tracks down their abusers and metes out his own version of rough justice.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“All the Sinners Bleed” by S.A. Cosby

As this one opens the first Black sheriff of a rural county in Virginia, Titus Crown, hears that there has been a shooting at the local high school. He rushes over there. In the aftermath of that incident he realizes he’s got a serial killer to deal with and some deeply racist uncooperative citizens keeping him from doing his job.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Prom Mom” by Laura Lippman

They called her “Prom Mom” because she allegedly killed her baby then left town in shame. Now she’s back and she cannot stay away from her former boyfriend, the father of that child, and he doesn’t even realize she’s back in town. Laura Lippman writes fiendishly clever books and this one is sure to surprise readers.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“The Detective Up Late” by Adrian McKinty

Adrian McKinty wrote a series of books featuring a police detective named Sean Duffy. Set in Northern Ireland during the period known as ‘The Troubles,” these novels are superb. McKinty stopped writing the series for quite a while. In this new book Duffy is older and wiser. There’s lots of action and a sizzling plot.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Flags on the Bayou” by James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke just celebrated his 87th birthday. You might think he would be slowing down. He’s not. This latest book is set in Louisiana during the Civil War and is a bookend in a way to a novel he wrote years ago; the masterwork “White Doves at Morning.” Burke has a new story collection, “Harbor Lights,” coming out next month.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“The Autobiography of Matthew Scudder” by Lawrence Block

Lawrence Block is now 85 years old and his output is definitely much less than it was. Of course he has written over 200 books and any new title is definitely a treat. He is best known for his Matthew Scudder series. Scudder was a private eye in New York City and he’s been aging in real time. He’s now as old as his creator and in this latest book he’s looking back at his life.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.