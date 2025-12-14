Farmstead in Somerville aims to be safe space for children with autism

“My Godson, Kemper, is on the spectrum. He was diagnosed with autism early-on. I’ve been involved in his life from birth until now, and he’s 10, but when he was younger, there weren’t a lot of resources,” said Kayla Rhodus, founder, president and CEO of Shining Spectrum Farmstead.

Whether it was going to the park, to an Easter egg hunt, or to see Santa, “It was so overwhelming,” she said, “and, more times than not, you would not take your child to do those things.”

The organization’s sensory farm in Butler County exists as a safe place to empower individuals with autism and allows them to explore their creativity freely while also providing them with the resources to reach their fullest potential.

“I wanted to create a space where kids and their families could come, and they could feel understood and accepted, and that it was a safe place,” Rhodus said.

Shining Spectrum Farmstead is where autistic children can discover their potential, build confidence and develop social skills through hands-on activities, play-based therapy and interactive programs, she said.

The nonprofit’s events help with independence and providing each family with resources and the opportunity to be a part of a supportive community. Shining Spectrum Farmstead was founded in 2022. For more information, visit shiningspectrumfarmstead.com.

“The first event I ever did was a carnival, and it was great. From there, it kept growing. The goal has always been to build a Sensory Farm, where kids could come out to the property and interact with goats and animals, and we would have different stations outside for play-based therapy, all in an outdoor environment,” said Rhodus. “Nature is nurturing, healing and therapeutic.”

Shining Spectrum Farmstead has about five events a year, including Valentine’s Day photos, an Easter egg hunt, a pool party in July, a fall festival called The Gentle Harvest and a Santa skate. The events are free for kids and their families. Attendance is limited.

“My goal is I want to get to know each individual child and their family on a one-on-one, personal basis, and I wanted to understand how we could support and help that family, specifically,” Rhodus said.

The Gentle Harvest event in October was the first event on the Shining Spectrum Farmstead property. It attracted about 60 participants. Typically, the events have been off-site at a rented space.

Rhodus said the goal has always been to host events on the property where there are goats, other animals, outdoor sensory stations and hiking trails.

“At the core, we are still going to do the seasonal events every year, but we are going to incorporate more activities and programs,” she said.

Shining Spectrum Farmstead has also created a monthly “Coffee & Conversation” support group for moms.

MORE INFO

Online: facebook.com/ShiningSpectrumFarmstead

Phone: (513) 240-8954