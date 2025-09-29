Fall into outdoor living: Creating cozy spaces for cooler temps

Start with warmth

Add instant ambience to any space with a portable fire pit, built-in fireplace, or sleeker gas versions.

Kathy Myers, an outdoor design specialist and afficionado in Atlanta, Ga., suggests a gas fire pit table.

“Go rectangular so you can fit more people around it,” she said. “It can also double as a place for guests to set their drinks.”

Or get creative and make a homemade fire pit said Tracey Schmidt, a retired interior designer in Wilmington, N.C.

“It’s perfect to sit around in the evenings and make smores,” she said.

If fire isn’t an option, freestanding patio heaters and heated lamps make the space comfortable well into November.

And don’t forget the simple add-ons to chase away the chill.

“Put out a big basket with fluffy throws for guests,” said Myers. “Add in some outdoor rugs for coziness.”

Bring on the lighting

As the days get shorter, good lighting is key. String lights overhead to create a warm canopy — go for softer, warmer whites to set the tone.

“Add some paper lanterns in fall colors interspersed with the hanging lights,” Schmidt said.

Myers swears by solar lighting for that magical glow. She hangs solar lamps in her backyard trees and places solar tea lights around the patio.

“Keep it low key and moody so you can still enjoy the moon and stars,” she said.

Candles will always close the deal on cozy vibes — group a pack of varying-height flameless candles or try a clustering of lanterns.

“Add some scented candles in a sitting area for smell and romance,” said Schmidt.

Rethink your seating

Fall is all about comfort. Schmidt recommended swapping out summer cushions for thicker, textured fabrics —think wool blends, flannel, or weather-resistant corduroy — in fall colors like deep oranges, burgundy or mustard.

Arrange chairs in a circle around the fire or tuck loveseats and side tables into smaller nooks for a more intimate vibe.

Sprinkle in the season

Small seasonal details make a big impact — think in clusters.

“Nestle pumpkins and gourds in your plantings,” Myers said. “Go big with them and put them in groups for accents.”

Wreaths made of leaves or dried grasses bring a seasonal touch to doors and fences, while natural textures like wood, stone, and woven baskets boost the fall factor. A couple bales of hay will instantly transition any space into the season.

“Freshen garden pots with fall foliage,” said Schmidt. “Use mums, pansies, and daisies and zinnias in fall colors.”

Entertain autumn style

After your space is all set up and ready to relish, it’s time to invite and entertain.

Schmidt suggested using pumpkin dispensers in clear glass for a fun way to enjoy fall refreshments.

“Put an orange adult cocktail like a Negroni in one and an orange punch for kids in another,” she said.

And don’t forget the small bites.

“Serve fondue with pumpkin cookies, large pretzels and other grab items for guests to dip,” she said.

Final thought

With the right mix of warmth, lighting and seasonal flair, you can turn your outdoor space into the ultimate fall hangout. Gather the guests and get ready to bask in the glow of your cozy retreat.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.