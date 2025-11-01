Fairfield to host ‘Parade of Lights with more festivities at Village Green Park

The parade is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 22. Festivities will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at Village Green Park.

The parade will begin at Waterworks Park at 6 p.m. and will travel through Fairfield and end at Village Green Park. From Waterworks Park, the route heads south on Groh Lane toward River Road, turns left (east) onto River Road/Nilles Road, turns right (south) on Wessel Drive and ends at Village Green Park.

At the end of the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks at Village Green Park with Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. Many of the floats will be stationed around the park on Fairfield Commons Drive after the parade so guests can get an up-close look at the lights and creativity on display.

Highlights will include a performance by the Fairfield Starz Dancers at 6 p.m. on the Amphitheater Stage.

From 5 to 6 p.m. there will be a children’s craft inside the Children’s Room at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

“New this year, RAPTOR Inc. is going to be on-site with several of their live raptor species from 5 to 6:30 p.m. People can learn about and meet some of the local raptors they will bring,” Sheldrick said.

In 2024, 35 organizations, businesses, community and school groups, churches and city departments signed up for the parade, including City of Fairfield Police, City of Fairfield Fire Department, Fairfield Parks and Recreation, Fairfield Public Works, BHI General Contracting, CrossFit Fairfield and Star 93.3 FM, among others.

For more information or to register a float, go to https://form.jotform.com/243293177413154.

Each year, winning floats are chosen in two categories, including a “Community Entry” and a “City Department” entry. Judges for the Parade of Lights floats are Fairfield City Council members. Last year, BHI General Contracting was awarded first place as the “Community Entry” and the City of Fairfield Parks & Recreation won first place for the “City Department” entry.

“We’ve added a People’s Choice Award this year. Spectators will get to vote for their favorite parade entry, right there, through QR codes online, and we’ll announce the winner of the People’s Choice Award that night,” Sheldrick said.

Additionally, there will be a gallery opening for the annual Festival of Trees, which will take place during the event.