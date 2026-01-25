Fairfield to host Inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest

“The event is being hosted by Fairfield’s Cultural Arts Advisory Commission, which is a group of volunteer citizens that help direct programming and the artistic vision of what we do at the Community Arts Center. We’re really excited about the Inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest. It is something totally new and fun for Fairfield,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.

“The Community Arts Center isn’t just about performance and visual arts. We support creativity in all its forms. Word play, problem solving and the storytelling that comes with it really fits with what we try to do here,” he said. “The event is competitive in nature, but we expect everyone to be supportive of one another. It is more about the experience of being together with other puzzle lovers.”

The Crossword Puzzle Contest is 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 21. The cost is $10 for Fairfield residents. Guests may register at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, call (513) 867-5348, or sign up at explore.fairfieldoh.gov.

“This is a chance for puzzle lovers to compete, connect and challenge themselves in a friendly, live setting,” Sheldrick said.

The hope is that the Crossword Puzzle Contest will become an annual event in Fairfield. The event is geared toward anyone who enjoys working crossword puzzles.

“The fact that we have some unpublished puzzles by Will Shortz is a great way to kick off this inaugural competition,” he said.

Everybody will compete with the same puzzles. After the first round, three finalists will compete in a final round.

“You don’t see a lot of live crossword puzzle competitions, especially at the local level. So, this is a rare opportunity. It is something you can’t experience at home,” said Sheldrick.

Fairfield is getting the word out about the event through various promotional vehicles – on the city’s website, through social media and distributing posters to places like the YMCA and the Fairfield Lane Library, among others.

“Once people start to hear about it, I think the buzz is going to build and it’s going to be a great event,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

What: Inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest

When: 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 21

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: Fairfield residents are $10

More info: Register at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, call (513) 867-5348, or sign up online atexplore.fairfieldoh.gov.