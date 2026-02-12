Fairfield and Wright State grad returns to region with ‘Shucked’ tour in Cincinnati

“It really is just two hours to sit back and laugh,” said Cossman, 36. “It’s such a fun, heartwarming story and Robert Horn’s jokes (provide) two hours of punchlines. There are also lovely, beautifully acted heartfelt moments, great singing and fun choreography.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Cossman joined the tour, which rivals the original Broadway production, last October. He appears in the ensemble and understudies the principal roles of farm boy Beau and Florida con artist Gordy. He went on as Gordy for the first time earlier this month.

“It was exciting to make my understudy debut,” he said. “Who knows, maybe I’ll have another (performance) coming up soon but hopefully not because that means my friend is not feeling well. The two gentleman I cover are so good and it’s a fun crown to wear to be able to know I can do their roles. But I enjoy being in the ensemble and this cast is awesome. Every single person is nice and wants to work hard to make the best show.”

Cossman graduated from Wright State in 2012 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting with a musical theatre emphasis. He memorably appeared as Billy Lawlor in “42nd Street,” Harold Bride in “Titanic” and Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to name a few. His professional credits include “Band Geeks!,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “When Elvis Met The Beatles,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Waitress.” A classically trained percussionist, he also appeared off-Broadway in Blue Man Group.

He credits his Wright State training for preparing him to navigate within a very competitive industry.

“For me, personally, it was the right place and the right time,” Cossman said. “The professors had my best interest in mind and their advice was always trying to make sure I could excel in this career. I realized during the first five years I was in New York City that I was so much more prepared to be an actor than I expected. The training I received was – and I’m sure still is – very acting-forward. For four years the thing that was drilled into us in every class was show up, be prepared and know everything is informed by the acting.

“And when I find myself (auditioning) in New York City, I can set myself apart from others knowing the acting can inform everything. All that I learned is instinctual now. Not every audition goes well but I have a really lovely support system of friends and family that is there to pick me up when I need it or celebrate my victories when they come, which I am grateful for.”

Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimnmerman Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimnmerman

Cossman is also experiencing a bit of nostalgia thanks to his involvement in “Shucked.” When he was at Fairfield High School, he participated in a theatre awards ceremony at the Aronoff Center in which he performed “Gee, Officer Krupke” from “West Side Story.”

“It’s very fun and full circle to be playing the Aronoff,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. I’m so glad my family will be able to see me in the show.”

Cossman hopes “Shucked” appeals to musical devotees and newcomers alike.

“This show is a little bit of a love letter to the Midwest and everyday America,” he said. “This show has gone over so well in a lot of cities. It is a musical that speaks to the people it’s being presented to and we’re having a blast. If you’ve seen 100 musicals, you’ll enjoy it. If it’s the first time you’ve ever been to the theater because you heard this (musical) was funny, it will (open your eyes) to what theater in general can be. ‘Shucked’ is so approachable.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Shucked”

Where: Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati

When: Through Feb. 22; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays

Cost: Tickets start at $48

More info: Call 513-621-2787 or visit CincinnatiArts.org.

FYI: You can follow Cossman on his website at zachcossman.com.