EXERCISE & WELLNESS: Seated ab crunch better for people with trouble getting up and down

TECHNIQUE

While seated in an upright position, place the fingertips behind the neck. Look straight ahead while maintaining a neutral spine, meaning that the natural curves of the spinal column are in place throughout the exercise.

Slowly lean backward, just to the point where you feel the abs tighten. Do not round the back or let the feet leave the floor. Pause briefly before slowly returning to an upright position. If using a chair, try to sit far forward enough so that when you are leaning you will not touch the back of the chair.

It can be helpful to set a goal of a certain number of sets and reps, however, this is not a must. To keep it simple, just be sure to do enough repetitions to fully fatigue the muscles and then take a break before repeating. Abdominal and low back exercises do not require quick movements or an excessive amount of time. Instead, greater progress will be achieved when attention is paid to a slow controlled pace and remaining consistent.

TIPS

If the seated ab crunch as described is too difficult, instead of placing the fingertips behind the neck, fold the arms across the chest. On the other hand, if not challenging enough, hold a dumbbell or other weight at arms length to increase resistance.

To incorporate the obliques (sides of the waist), while in the reclining position, twist slowly to one side and then the other.

To target the lower abdominals, lean back and lift both feet from the floor, bringing the knees as far toward the upper body as possible. The greater the bend at the knees, the easier.

Beginners can start with two to three sets, every other day. However, if you have pre-existing medical conditions or are unaccustomed to exercise, check with your doctor before starting a fitness program.

If a strength level is achieved that you are satisfied with, you can perform abdominal exercises each day, for the purpose of maintenance progress.

Last but not least, it is not possible to spot reduce. The purpose of resistance training is to strengthen the body and help it function at its best. If reducing the size of the midsection is your goal, it is necessary to consume a calorie appropriate diet and get sufficient enough physical activity on a daily basis to burn body fat.

Don’t forget to keep reducing calorie intake as weight is lost, until your goal is met.