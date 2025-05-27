EXERCISE: Try eccentric training if you want to switch up your workout routine

With most workouts, a weight is lifted and lowered without much thought to speed of movement. Instinctively, focus is placed on the first part of the repetition, such as in a bicep curl. The thought is that we have accomplished the task at hand once the weight is lifted, but what about the other 50 percent of the exercise?

Eccentric training places the emphasis on the lowering or ‘negative’ (easy) phase of the exercise, greatly enhancing strength with each and every rep.

With eccentric training, the idea is to turn what would ordinarily be the easier part of the exercise into the harder part. This amounts to moving at a slower pace when lowering than when lifting, using what is known as the ‘time under tension’ principle.

Research shows that eccentric training is just as important, if not more important, than concentric movements yet is rarely put into practice.

The benefits of eccentric training applies to all major muscle groups. For upper body, emphasizing the lowering phase of a push-up to a greater degree than the initial pushing phase is one example.

Another would be performing a bicep curl by doing a two second lift followed by a four to five second lowering of the weight.

Pro tip: Activities that improve posture, balance, strengthen and stamina the most involve being upright, bearing our own weight. Although upper body strength is important, lower body strength is extremely vital to our wellbeing as we age.

Most people begin to notice a decline in leg strength by age 50, due to years of overlooking weight bearing exercise. Instead, hours are spent each day in non-weight bearing positions such as time spent sleeping, driving, sitting at a desk, watching TV, reading, dining ... the list goes on.

A no-cost eccentric weight bearing exercise routine to keep legs/hips strong:

Stand in front of a chair, bench or other sturdy surface. Warm up by sitting and standing 10 times. March in place for 30 seconds. Then begin emphasizing the eccentric phase of your next set of sit to stands.

Practice lowering the hips to a count of four to five seconds, then taking two seconds to stand back up. Do this to fatigue, keeping track of the number of reps you can do for the first week. Note that you will feel the intensity of the exercise to a much greater extent and so do not be surprised if you are unable to do 10 reps when implementing eccentric training.

This simply illustrates how hard the muscles are working compared to a non-eccentric set.

Extra work equals extra benefit.

If current strength is poor, have someone with you or hold onto a tabletop, countertop or other surface for safety. Rely on this if you feel “stuck’ when rising or lowering your body, especially if you tend to also have poor balance.

You can also adjust intensity by going only part way down instead of a full range of motion, doing fewer seconds up and down, or elevating the surface you are sitting on.

Note: Try only lightly touching the seat of the chair, instead of coming completely down and resting.

Always remember to clear any new exercise with your doctor because not all methods are right for everyone.