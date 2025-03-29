Eggs-plorers wanted: Two Easter-themed events return to Fairfield

David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department said five, large custom-made eggs for the Egg-splorers Contest have been hand painted by staff members and they will be hidden in various parks for residents to find.

The large wooden Easter eggs will be placed in five of Fairfield’s 29 parks. Residents will have an opportunity to search for the eggs and take a photo of themselves with each of the five eggs. Photos should be submitted to Fairfield Parks and Recreation by April 14 at https://form.jotform.com/250503675503048.

Clues will be provided throughout the contest on Fairfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

“The Egg-splorers contest is something that a lot of families look forward to,” Sheldrick said. “We encourage residents to go out, find the eggs, and submit their photos. And, new this year, there’s a QR code you can submit photos to, and you can collect a fabulous prize that can be picked up at the Community Arts Center.”

In the past, participants visited Huffman Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Gilbert Farms, FurField Dog Park, and Harbin Park to name a few.

“This is a great opportunity for families and individuals to get out and explore some of the parks you don’t think about going to on a regular basis,” Sheldrick said. “You’ll also have a lot of fun with your family this spring.”

The contest will run April 11-14. All photos should be submitted to Fairfield Parks and Recreation by April 14 at https://form.jotform.com/250503675503048. Also, don’t forget to tag @City of Fairfield, Ohio – Parks when sharing your photos on Facebook.

The first 50 winners will receive a small prize.

In addition to the Egg-splorers Contest, the City of Fairfield’s HOPPIN’ Easter Egg Hunt activities will be 10-11 a.m. April 12 at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.

“Families come out year after year and create lasting memories for kids and parents alike,” Sheldrick said. “You can get photos with the Easter bunny, and let your kids run around in one of our parks on hopefully what is going to be a beautiful day.”

Children should bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in designated areas for two age groups — children 2-4 years old and 5-10 years old. In addition to the eggs that are filled with treats, kids will also have an opportunity to collect special-prize eggs. The egg hunt for both age groups will start at 10:15 a.m. sharp.

The city will place 8,000 eggs for the children to collect. Last year, more than 700 people attended the event.

Plus, there will be a children’s craft activity and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Photos with the Easter Bunny and children’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. Families should bring a camera for the photo op with the Easter Bunny.

Both events are free and open to the public.