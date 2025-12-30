Dry January goes fully mainstream — though ‘Damp January’ is here, too

According to oarhealth.com, nearly half of people who drink alcohol at least once a month (47 percent) reported they have tried Dry January. Of those, one in three were not successful due to sudden abstinence, peer pressure and challenging situations.

Enter: Damp January

According to an article on msn.com, researchers such as Megan Strowger of the University at Buffalo say a more flexible approach can make change feel more sustainable. The middle ground has been dubbed “Damp January,” where the goal isn’t perfection, but reduction.

Total abstinence can backfire when people inevitably slip, said Daniel Blalock of Duke’s School of Medicine on msn.com – miss one day and suddenly it’s ‘forget it’ mode. Those who once committed to a drink-free January accept it as defeat, calling it quits on the challenge overall.

“I do dry January every year, but my birthday falls on the 25th – so I usually just end it there,” said Megan Mathos of Memphis, Tenn.

Zebra striping: The anti-extreme solution

The concept is refreshingly simple: alternate between an alcoholic drink and a non-alcoholic one. Water is a popular substitute.

According to forbes.com, it’s another sustainable alternative and mindful drinking approach that balances indulgence and moderation.

Zebra striping is not about deprivation – but pacing.

The drier, the healthier

Research cited by The Washington Post suggests that taking a break from drinking – even for a month – can come with real benefits: better mood, deeper sleep, weight loss, and improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar and liver function.

Some studies found you don’t need to go fully abstinent to see results. Simply drinking less can move the needle on your health.

The twist

According to an article in The Washington Post, fewer people are actually drinking overall. A 2025 Gallup poll reported 54 percent of U.S. adults say they drink, the lowest it’s been since Gallup started tracking drinking behavior in 1939.

Zero-proof spirits, non-alcoholic aperitifs and mood-boosting beverages are exploding in popularity. Dry January has become less about white-knuckling sobriety and more about experimenting with alternatives.

The real win

Whether you go dry, damp or zebra-striped, the point of Dry January is awareness.

According to Dry January USA, committing to a single alcohol-free month can unlock lasting health benefits and improved mental clarity.

They state Dry January isn’t just a challenge, but a “celebration of what’s possible when we focus on self-care and intentional living.”

For more on the Dry January challenge, visit dryjanuaryusa.org.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.