DRIVER’S SIDE: Kia EV9 follows successful blueprint of Telluride

Is it just an electrified version of the Telluride? No. But the underpinnings are there and the overall blueprint for success from the Telluride helped to guide the creation of this all-electric full-size EV.

On looks alone the EV9 is even better looking than the handsome Telluride. The boxy frame is conducive for a big SUV and Kia made the wise choice to not make it look all “electrically” and cutesy as so many automakers tend to with their EVs. Instead it’s a stout, brawny-looking SUV.

The grille is bold and the headlights are so beautifully designed. There are LED “dots” that pop up on the grille that help add extra illumination but are also part of the gorgeous aesthetics of this vehicle. The taillights complete the look as they similarly match the front end making this a cohesively designed, modern-looking SUV that happens to be an EV.

For those anti-EV people out there, the EV9 is an SUV first and an EV second.

The powertrain is impressive for my tester which was the bigger, more powerful GT-Line. With that comes a 99.8-kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The total combined horsepower is 379 and 516 pound-feet of torque. Additionally it has 270 miles of range, provided you don’t mash into the accelerator (like I tended to do). Bigger gasoline-powered SUVs are not as enjoyable to drive as the EV9. While it is big SUV with a weight of nearly 5,800 pounds, it still can get off the line.

My tester came with all-wheel drive (AWD) but rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard. I would be concerned about the torquey nature of this vehicle getting loose with RWD, but the AWD version is confident.

Inside, the EV9 is loaded with niceties. This is not categorized as a luxury vehicle and yet it has so many luxurious amenities and a fine attention to detail. For example both the front and second-row seats have leg support, with a kick out for your lower legs. It’s hard to design comfortable seats for people of all shapes and sizes, but with amenities like this it’s much easier to find your comfort zone. My tester came with second-row relaxation mode, which in addition to the aforementioned lower leg rests, the seats recline and are heated and cooled. This is rare to find in either a non-luxury SUV or an EV.

