Downsizing not an easy decision for seniors, families

According to the National Council on Aging, there will be more than 95 million people in the U.S. who are 65 years and older by 2060.

Keren Ray is a primary care provider with the Kettering Health Years Ahead facility in Kettering.

“It’s best to downsize while you still have the energy to do it, rather than waiting until it is difficult,” she said. “A lot of people sometimes find as their kids move out, and they’re getting older, the way their home is set up is not how they like.”

As children grow and establish their careers, it can mean moving, leaving aging parents behind.

“Some of my patients want to be closer to their children and grandchildren. If someone is feeling isolated or overwhelmed or having trouble keeping their home updated, those could be a sign that they should consider downsizing,” Ray said. “On the positive side, someone could want to be closer to a community, whether that is friends or family or church.”

Finances, health, nearby support and abilities are all things for senior citizens and their families to consider. NCOA offers some tips to evaluate whether moving is the right choice: if monthly housing expenses are 30 percent more than the person’s income, if entire rooms or floors of a home are unused, there are no work or family ties to a current location or if a person wants a lifestyle change.

“The biggest causes of physical trouble are the layout of a home and stairs in the home. At lot of elderly people at some point may have difficulty with their mobility and physical tasks, so it’s important to have your home set up to optimize tasks,” Ray said. “Evaluate the size of the home. Also, if someone’s home is set up with stairs, that can also make it a lot more difficult to stay in the home. Other things to consider with downsizing include if there is a downstairs bathroom. Can you make a bedroom and bathroom in the lower level?”

Cognitive health is also a consideration each person must weigh.

“If people are having trouble with activities of daily living or instrumental activities of daily living, such as driving, paying bills, and maintaining their home, they need to have a conversation with family about moving out of their current home to a new location,’ Ray said.

A University of Michigan poll found that 88 percent of people, aged 50-80, want to remain in their home as they grow older. Rey advises asking a family doctor for a home care referral. Social workers can help link senior citizens to community resources for people who want to age in place. Home care companies can offer physical and occupation therapy for those who need it. At-home modifications can include grab bars in the bathroom or community resources, such as Meals on Wheels, to ease cooking demands.

Below are more tips from Ray:

Do you have any tips for senior citizens who live alone?

My patients who seem to be most successful at living alone either have family nearby or they have a really active community around them. Being involved in a community, either those who live around you, or even at your church, helps you get out of the house and keeps you active, keeps you cognitively sharp, and keeps you physically active.

What programs are in place for someone who needs to move but they don’t know where to go?

We do have social workers who work with Years Ahead and some other doctors’ offices have a social worker who could help connect patients with information. This could include having conversations about moving in with another family member, going to independent living, or senior living or assisted living.

Everyone thinks about going to the doctor every year, but you should also get your hearing and vision checked every year. It can really make a big difference because social isolation is one of the things that make it harder to live alone. Seeing well and hearing well helps with that. With a hearing impairment, it can feel isolating. It’s important to get those screenings done as well.

Find a way to continue to exercise any way you can. There are a lot of programs around our community, like the Silver Sneakers program. You’re getting exercise, but places like the YMCA also have programs with other people to keep you connected and social.