Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

What Had Happened Was host Amelia Robinson chats with Ms. Demure, the outrageously unique and totally sincere host of DATV's "Harper's Bazzaroworld presents The Ms.Demure Show."

They dish about Pride, dating and not dating, forgiveness, acceptance, old Hollywood, the Legendary Misty Knight and Tina Hightower.

Hightower is set to receive the first-ever Legendary Misty Knight Legacy Award at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, 24 N. Jefferson St. Suite 200 in downtown Dayton.

Admission is $10 for the event featuring food and drinks from The Dayton Club.

Proceeds benefit Dayton Pride 2020.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the WHIO Radio studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing and is sponsored by Premier Health.

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton

EPISODE 43

Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

EPISODE 42

His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

EPISODE 41

'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

EPISODE 40

The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

EPISODE 39

Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38

A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

EPISODE 37

Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

EPISODE 36

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

EPISODE 35

[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info

EPISODE 34

Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin

EPISODE 33

Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school