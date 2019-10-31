Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

Nylons aren’t just nylons. No sir. No ma’am.
In the proper hands and when placed over a camera lens, they can transport an audience back to old Hollywood. At least that's what Ms. Demure hopes you think.
What Had Happened Was host Amelia Robinson chats with Ms. Demure, the outrageously unique and totally sincere host of DATV's "Harper's Bazzaroworld presents The Ms.Demure Show."
They dish about Pride, dating and not dating, forgiveness, acceptance, old Hollywood, the Legendary Misty Knight and Tina Hightower.
Hightower is set to receive the first-ever Legendary Misty Knight Legacy Award at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, 24 N. Jefferson St. Suite 200 in downtown Dayton.
Admission is $10 for the event featuring food and drinks from The Dayton Club.
Proceeds benefit Dayton Pride 2020.
ABOUT THE PODCAST
"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the WHIO Radio studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.
WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.
