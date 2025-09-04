Dayton Metro Library offers programs, tech help geared toward senior citizens

“It’s important to remember that asking for help is okay, and it’s perfectly fine to take the time to become comfortable with one program at a time,” she said. “Seniors should know that there are various accessibility tools and settings available to help them navigate devices independently. Some common tools that can help build confidence in using different programs include text-to-speech, larger fonts, and voice controls.”

In addition to support with online resources, such as the health program MyChart, the library also offers computer classes, and drop-in sessions and appointments for one-on-one tech help.

The goal of the program is to provide meaningful engagement with the senior citizen population through lifelong learning, while promoting inclusion, accessibility and equity.

Although learning a new skill can be intimidating at first, the library programs are also an opportunity for social interaction and tools to help seniors stay informed and challenge expectations.

“My best advice for seniors is to embrace the changes and challenges that come with entering a new phase of life,” Judkins said. “Seniorhood can be an opportunity to explore and test new waters! Your stories and well-being are important, and you bring valuable contributions to our community.”

For those with mobility issues, the Dayton Metro Library offers a “delivery service” for those who live in a care facility, as well as eBooks, DVDs and CDs.

“Loneliness and isolation of seniors are becoming increasingly concerning, with advancing technology playing a significant role,” Judkins said. “As communication and community engagement shift to online platforms and social media, it’s crucial to find ways to ensure older adults have safe access to meaningful connections. This could involve creating inclusive in-person spaces and offering educational programs to help seniors improve their tech skills.”

