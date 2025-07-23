Cox First Media in Ohio seeks freelance native content writer

Cox First Media, which includes print newspapers, websites and social media pages for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, is hiring a native content freelancer to create content that will be supported by advertisement.
Location: Remote; Ohio-based preferred
Contract length: One (1) year
Applicants who are selected will be hired on a contract basis. This role is ideal for a creative, curious and deadline-driven journalist who is passionate about crafting engaging content that blends editorial quality with strategic messaging. Writers will not have to provide photos. Video creation for social media is a plus but not required.
ROLE OVERVIEW
- Frequency: Two (2) articles per week
- Word count: 500–900 words per article on average
- Content areas: Lifestyle, travel, entertainment, sports, news, and other engaging community topics
- Tone: Journalistic, reader-first, aligned with a news-style voice
Writers will create sponsored/native content designed to inform and inspire readers while meeting client marketing objectives. You’ll have the opportunity to spotlight local businesses, events, and stories that matter to the communities we serve — all while producing high-quality, ethical journalism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
- Proven experience in journalism, content marketing, or native advertising
- Strong storytelling and interviewing skills
- Ability to meet deadlines and adapt to feedback
- Writes with exceptional AP style
- Comfortable working independently with editorial oversight
- Must be willing to commit to a one-year freelance writing contract
COMPENSATION
The per-article rate will be disclosed to selected candidates advancing in the consideration process.
HOW TO APPLY
Send the following to Editor Mandy Gambrell at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com:
- Your resume
- Multiple writing samples (published work preferred); video work a plus
- A brief statement on why you’re the right fit for this opportunity
Applications will be accepted until Aug. 1, 2025.
Be part of a growing initiative that combines editorial excellence with innovative storytelling. We look forward to reading your work.
Cox First Media is an equal opportunity employer and encourages writers from diverse backgrounds to apply.