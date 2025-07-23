Cox First Media in Ohio seeks freelance native content writer

Contract length: One (1) year

Applicants who are selected will be hired on a contract basis. This role is ideal for a creative, curious and deadline-driven journalist who is passionate about crafting engaging content that blends editorial quality with strategic messaging. Writers will not have to provide photos. Video creation for social media is a plus but not required.

ROLE OVERVIEW

Frequency: Two (2) articles per week

Two (2) articles per week Word count: 500–900 words per article on average

500–900 words per article on average Content areas: Lifestyle, travel, entertainment, sports, news, and other engaging community topics

Lifestyle, travel, entertainment, sports, news, and other engaging community topics Tone: Journalistic, reader-first, aligned with a news-style voice

Writers will create sponsored/native content designed to inform and inspire readers while meeting client marketing objectives. You’ll have the opportunity to spotlight local businesses, events, and stories that matter to the communities we serve — all while producing high-quality, ethical journalism.

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Proven experience in journalism, content marketing, or native advertising

Strong storytelling and interviewing skills

Ability to meet deadlines and adapt to feedback

Writes with exceptional AP style

Comfortable working independently with editorial oversight

Must be willing to commit to a one-year freelance writing contract

COMPENSATION

The per-article rate will be disclosed to selected candidates advancing in the consideration process.

HOW TO APPLY

Send the following to Editor Mandy Gambrell at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com:

Your resume

Multiple writing samples (published work preferred); video work a plus

A brief statement on why you’re the right fit for this opportunity

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 1, 2025.

Be part of a growing initiative that combines editorial excellence with innovative storytelling. We look forward to reading your work.

Cox First Media is an equal opportunity employer and encourages writers from diverse backgrounds to apply.