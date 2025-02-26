Course provides support to grandparents caring for babies

Kettering Health says it is offering grandparent classes for anyone who wants to learn about current standards for childbirth, car seat safety, safe sleeping practices, hot cars, baby equipment, infant CPR, soothing crying babies and more.

“We talk about why grandparents are grand,” said Michelle Beebe, manager of Kettering Health’s outreach and childbirth education. “The classes focus on evidence-based changes for childbirth. We also cover what is new and different in birth and baby care.”

The class also discusses the different ages babies reach milestones (through the fourth month), respecting family boundaries and healthy communication.

The class has welcomed Millennial, Gen X and Boomer grandparents.

“It’s a hoot and it’s a lively classroom,” Beebe said. “We focus on ‘learn better, know better, do better’. Our goal is to create a safe space that feels inclusive and empowering for all grandparents.”

The two-hour class is taught by nurses and held about every other month in a group setting. Participants often recount the care they provided when their children were young and learn about updated information on how to keep babies safe, including umbilical cord care, childproofing, how to support breast feeding and introducing solids.

“Understanding the ‘why’ in care is always important,” Beebe said.

She also notes that each class is different as participants can have specific areas they want to learn and discuss. Beebe, who has been with Kettering Health since 2001, also noted that some grandparents and parent-to-be take the class together.

“Open communication is critical for the family,” she said. “Make no assumptions and talk about it. A lot of local support is available.”

Kettering Health’s Grandparents Class is offered online, so anyone in any area can attend. Get details at ketteringhealth.org/events.