Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies in Butler and Warren counties

Throughout the next few weekends, a holiday traditions will be taking place throughout Butler and Warren counties — holiday tree lightings.
Holiday trees will be decorated with lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season.
Here is a list of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:
🎄Springboro Tree Lighting
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Rotary Park, 330 S. Main St., Springboro
More info: The tree lighting is during the Christmas in Historic Springboro festival. There will be craft and food vendors, music and more.
🎄Fairfield Parade of Lights & Holiday Shop
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center.
More info: Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Park and ends at Village Green Park. Tree lighting follows parade, There will be crafts, fireworks and more.
🎄Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton.
More info: Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, enchanting carriage rides, face painting, holiday treats, and so much more.
🎄Lights Up 2025 at Liberty Center
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.
More info: Parade will loop through the center and end at the Park. Santa will then need help counting down to the lighting of the tree. The tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade.
🎄Middletown Santa Parade and Tree Lighting
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 29, followed by the tree lighting
Where: Governor’s Square, Central Avenue and S. Broad Street
🎄Lebanon Tree Lighting
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Christmas Tree Park, 100 S. Broadway St.,
More info: The lighting will be during the Lebanon Holiday Cheer event.
🎄Carlisle Tree Lighting
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Carlisle City Hall, 760 W. Central Ave.
🎄Monroe Christmas Tree Lighting
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: 233 S. Main St., Monroe.
More info: The annual Christmas on the Plaza events includes pony rides, inflatables and other family-friendly festivities.
