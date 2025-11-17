Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies in Butler and Warren counties

Here is a list of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:

🎄Springboro Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Rotary Park, 330 S. Main St., Springboro

More info: The tree lighting is during the Christmas in Historic Springboro festival. There will be craft and food vendors, music and more.

🎄Fairfield Parade of Lights & Holiday Shop

When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center.

More info: Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from Waterworks Park and ends at Village Green Park. Tree lighting follows parade, There will be crafts, fireworks and more.

🎄Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton.

More info: Enjoy festive music, live reindeer, enchanting carriage rides, face painting, holiday treats, and so much more.

🎄Lights Up 2025 at Liberty Center

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

More info: Parade will loop through the center and end at the Park. Santa will then need help counting down to the lighting of the tree. The tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade.

🎄Middletown Santa Parade and Tree Lighting

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 29, followed by the tree lighting

Where: Governor’s Square, Central Avenue and S. Broad Street

🎄Lebanon Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Christmas Tree Park, 100 S. Broadway St.,

More info: The lighting will be during the Lebanon Holiday Cheer event.

🎄Carlisle Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Carlisle City Hall, 760 W. Central Ave.

🎄Monroe Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: 233 S. Main St., Monroe.

More info: The annual Christmas on the Plaza events includes pony rides, inflatables and other family-friendly festivities.

SUBMIT YOUR EVENT

Don’t see your event on the list? Email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com to get it added.