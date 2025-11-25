Construction closes Butler Tech classrooms, but students now working with older adults

Abbie Cook, the school’s principal, reached out to officials at the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty in nearby Olde West Chester, about a mile from campus, to explore creative ways for students to continue hands-on learning.

At first, it seemed the natural connection would be between Butler Tech students and the younger children who come to the Club for after-school programs, said Butler Tech officials.

An unexpected opportunity, however, emerged through the West Chester Senior Coalition, a group of more than 120 active members who gather weekly at the Club for wellness, recreation, and connection.

And that surprise connection has become one of the most rewarding and meaningful collaborations yet, according to Butler Tech officials.

Exercise Science students spend part of each week engaging with seniors in activities like chair volleyball, stretching, nutrition discussions, and even arts and crafts.

What began as an opportunity to share classroom skills has become a source of joy, laughter, and learning for everyone involved, said school officials.

“Our students aren’t just learning about health and wellness. They’re building relationships that matter,” said Leslie Fisher, exercise science instructor at the Bioscience Center. “They didn’t realize how much they’d have in common with the seniors, and it’s been amazing to see the friendships that have formed.”

For Butler Tech senior Kendall Harrell, the experience has been eye-opening and energizing.

“It’s something fun and different, a breath of fresh air,” she said. “The seniors get rowdy sometimes, but that just makes it more fun. It’s cool to see them feel younger and more connected, and it reminds us why we love what we’re doing.”

Harrell added that the experience has also taught her valuable soft skills. “We’ve learned a lot about communication, listening, patience, and teamwork. These are things that go beyond the classroom.”

Butler Tech classmate Hailey Irvin agreed, noting that the intergenerational interaction has strengthened both her personal and professional skills.

“It’s something we all look forward to,” Irvin said. “It brings our class closer together and helps us bond. We’ve learned so much from the seniors, even fun things like line dancing, and I can’t wait for the nutrition unit where we’ll swap healthy recipes.”