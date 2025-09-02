Column: This fruit, native to Central America, holds a whole lot of nutrients in a cholesterol-free body

Summer, or soft-shell squash, which is harvested before it matures completely, has a more tender rind and lighter-colored flesh.

Among the summer squash varieties, zucchini, with its mild flavor and cucumber-like appearance, is the most popular in the U.S. Although zucchini usually has a smooth and green skin, one variant — the golden zucchini — has deep-yellow skin and a sweeter flavor.

Zucchini originated in Mexico or Central America. Although edible wild types are no longer known, related species with small, very bitter fruits are still found in this region. Zucchini was first gathered by indigenous people around 8000 B.C., but only the seeds were eaten because the fruits were unappealing.

Cultivation of squash may have begun around the Tehuacana south of Mexico City, around 3400 B.C. From there, people throughout North and South America adopted zucchini cultivation.

Zucchini quickly became a staple in the diets of European colonists in America. Although the U.S. does not cultivate a large volume of zucchini commercially, many people grow it in their home gardens. California and Florida are the primary U.S. producers, and Mexico and Costa Rica contribute to the U.S. supply.

Choose a zucchini that is heavy and firm to the touch. It is better to avoid zucchini with pitted skin and a spongy texture, as these are overly mature and have less moisture, resulting in a bitter and unpleasant flavor.

Zucchini is best stored in a plastic bag inside your refrigerator. To maintain the best flavor quality, fresh zucchini should be stored no more than 2-3 days.

Before cooking, thoroughly wash the zucchini in running, chilly water. In some cases, you may need to lightly scrub them where dirt may have become attached. You should trim the base and the neck, but remember not to peel the skin, as many of the valuable nutrients will be lost if you do.

Zucchini Trivia:

• Zucchini contains more potassium than bananas

• One zucchini has only 25 calories

• Zucchinis are low in sodium, contain no saturated fats and are cholesterol free

• They are rich in vitamin C and manganese

• One zucchini is a “zucchina”

• Zucchinis were first brought to the U.S. in the 1920s by the Italians

• The most flavorful zucchinis are often small-to medium-sized

• The three-day Annual Zucchini Fest in Obetz, Ohio will be held this year from Aug. 29-Sept. 1

• April 25 is National Zucchini Bread Day

Italian Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Makes 6 Servings

301 Calories per Serving

Ingredients:

3 medium zucchinis

1 24-ounce jar of tomato basil marinara

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lb. lean ground turkey or beef

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

½ cup chopped brown button mushrooms

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper to taste

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons Italian style panko breadcrumbs

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 376 degrees.

2. Trim ends of zucchini and slice in half, lengthwise. Scrape out zucchini flesh, chop and set aside. Place the scooped-out zucchini boats into 13/9 baking dish and add about 1” water. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven

3. Meanwhile, add olive oil to skillet, medium heat. Add meat, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook and stir until meat is thoroughly cooked and veggies have softened. Drain grease.

4. Add the chopped zucchini flesh, mushrooms, all but one cup of marinara, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Stir well. Bring to simmer over low heat for 15 minutes.

5. Remove zucchini boats from baking dishes and pour off water. Pour the 1-cup reserved marinara sauce into the empty baking dish and place zucchini boats on top of the sauce.

6. Divide the filling between the zucchini boats. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes.

7. Remove foil and sprinkle zucchini boats with mozzarella, parmesan and breadcrumbs. Broil for a couple of minutes until cheese has melted and breadcrumbs are brown.

Zucchini Patties

Ingredients:

2 cups grated zucchini

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup chopped onion

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup grated-Parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Combine zucchini, eggs, onion, flour, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and salt. Stir well enough to distribute ingredients evenly.

Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Drop zucchini mixture by heaping tablespoons and cook for a few minutes on each side until golden.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-206-5250 or lyons.489@osu.edu.