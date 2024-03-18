City of Trenton to celebrate April 8 total solar eclipse with marriage event

By Alex Cutler
Updated 15 minutes ago
Partners looking for a special way to make their love official during the rare April 8 total solar eclipse will have that opportunity in Trenton.

But they won’t be doing it alone. The event from 2-4 p.m. on that date at Trenton Community Park will be a mass wedding ceremony performed by Mayor Ryan Perry.

Couples will be gathered to watch the eclipse in the park’s amphitheater and they will be wed at 3 p.m., minutes before the darkness expected during the rare event.

To participate, couples will need to have the proper marriage license and paperwork with them. This event is open to those looking to renew their vows, too.

It is free for all to attend whether getting married or not.

Butler County will not see the entire totality of the eclipse. While it will be within the path of the eclipse, the moon will not be entirely covering the sun.

Those who attend will need to bring proper eclipse safety glasses.

How to go

What: “Eclipse of the Heart” event

Where: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8

More information: https://trentonoh.gov

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

