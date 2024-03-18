City of Trenton to celebrate April 8 total solar eclipse with marriage event

Couples will be gathered to watch the eclipse in the park’s amphitheater and they will be wed at 3 p.m., minutes before the darkness expected during the rare event.

To participate, couples will need to have the proper marriage license and paperwork with them. This event is open to those looking to renew their vows, too.

It is free for all to attend whether getting married or not.

Butler County will not see the entire totality of the eclipse. While it will be within the path of the eclipse, the moon will not be entirely covering the sun.

Those who attend will need to bring proper eclipse safety glasses.

How to go

What: “Eclipse of the Heart” event

Where: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8

More information: https://trentonoh.gov