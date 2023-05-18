Cincinnati Premium Outlets preparing for National Outlet Shopping Day

MONROE — More than 60 retailers at the area’s largest outlet mall are preparing for next month’s National Outlet Shopping Day.
Those retailers at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe will be offering discounts up to 65% off and limited-time giveaways in celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, set for June 10-11.
The biggest outlet savings event of the year comes at the “opportune time” as consumers are looking to stretch their dollar farther, said Anne Winegardner, director of Marketing and Business Development at Cincinnati Premium Outlets.
She said Cincinnati Premium Outlets is one of more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills properties throughout the United States and Canada commemorating National Outlet Shopping Day 2023. Last year’s inaugural National Outlet Shopping Day attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country and this year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger, Winegardner said.
“Our shoppers have come to expect 25-65% off everyday savings at Cincinnati Premium Outlets, and we’re excited to go beyond that for National Outlet Shopping Day 2023 with even deeper savings on the most sought-after brands like Adidas, Kate Spade New York, Crocs, Under Armour and UGG,” she said.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets will offer a selfie station, balloon artist, face painter and free giveaways in the green space from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10.
Winegardner said in a nationwide survey of 1,330 Simon VIP Shoppers, conducted last month:
- Shoppers ranked finding a good deal second only to getting a good night’s sleep on the relative satisfaction scale. Nearly one-third (31%) ranked finding a good deal as the most satisfying experience, compared to getting a good night’s sleep (44%), taking a good shower (11%), drinking a good cup of coffee (8%) and reading a good book (6%).
- Seventy-two percent of respondents said limited-time offers are more likely to bring them into stores to shop in-person.
- Ninety-four percent indicated they like a purchase more if they get it on sale.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: National Outlet Shopping Day
WHEN: June 10-11
WHERE: Cincinnati Premium Outlets, 400 Premium Outlets Drive, Monroe
MORE INFO: For updates on participating retailers and National Outlet Shopping Day deals, visit the Cincinnati Premium Outlets website.
About the Author