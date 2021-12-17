Hamburger icon
CHRISTMAS TREES: 3 local farms where you can still find a tree

A family pulls the Christmas tree they just cut across a bridge at Carl & Dorothy Young's Christmas Tree Farm last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

WHAT TO DO
By Ashley Moor
13 minutes ago

Some local Christmas tree farms have announced they have sold out and are closed for the season. A few others are still open with at least one scheduled to be open through Christmas Eve.

Here are three local farms in the region where you can still buy a Christmas tree:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A. BROWN & SONS FRESH CUT CHRISTMAS TREES

7701 Salem Ave., Clayton. 937-836-5826

Types of trees, costs: Pre-cut Ohio-grown trees cut, 3 to 14 feet, all varieties. Plenty of 10 - to 12-foot firs available. Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine, Austrian Pine and Blue Spruce also available. Prices vary depending on variety and quality.

Extras: Fresh wreaths, branches and roping.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve

Directions: Take I-70 west to Exit 26, turn left on Hoke Road, right on Salem Avenue; tree lot is four houses down on the right or take I-70 east to Exit 26 and the tree lot is on the left as you get off the exit.

More info: brownsnursery.com/christmastrees.php

WARREN COUNTY

BIG TREE PLANTATION

2544 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow. 513-836-0975

Types of trees, costs:

Canaan Fir pricing: Ranges from $70 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree. Taller trees as marked.

Fraser Fir pricing: Ranges from $75 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree.

Extras: Saws, shaking and baling services available. Free wagon rides and hot chocolate. Wreaths available; delivery, set-up and pickup services also available. Tabletop stands are also available for purchase.

Hours: Hours vary. Open through Dec. 23.

Directions: I-71 to exit 32 (Morrow); east 1.2 miles to South Waynesville Road, turn right.

More info: bigtreeplantation.com

BUTLER COUNTY

JOHN T. NIEMAN NURSERY

3215 New London Road, Hamilton. 513-738-1012

Types of trees, costs: Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine and Leyland Cypress trees, up to 20 feet in length. Sixty acres of trees. Prices vary. Check the nursery’s website for a full pricing guide. Assistance in cutting, hauling and loading to vehicle. Balled and burlapped trees and tree stands.

Extras: Wreaths, swags, arrangements and roping.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 23

Directions: Take U.S. 27 north to Ross-Hamilton exit. Turn left on Ohio 128. At first light, turn right on School Road, then right on Layhigh Road, turn left on New London Road.

More info: johnniemannursery.com

About the Author

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

