Cedar Fair and Six Flags have merged: What could it mean for Kings Island?

The long-term effects of this merger are yet to be seen. Currently, fans of each theme park are questioning its future within the huge chain. That includes fans of Mason theme park Kings Island, which was purchased by Cedar Fair in 2006.

Six Flags announced for the remainder of the current season, the chains will operate as two separate entities. This means tickets, season passes, meal plans and any other perks will only apply to the chain for which they were originally purchased. Kings Island fans who obtained an All Park Passport for 2024, keep in mind the pass may only be used in the following places:

California’s Great America

Canada’s Wonderland

Cedar Point

Dorney park

Kings Dominion

Knott’s Berry Farm

Michigan’s Adventure

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Schlitterbahn Galveston

Valleyfair

Worlds of Fun

Six Flag’s Frequently Asked Questions page states: “We believe there may be an opportunity in the future to offer expanded park access to season pass holders.”

The name of the park is another concern for fans of Kings Island. Traditionally, Six Flags parks have the chain’s title in their names. A news release from Six Flags confirms that “Each park in the combined company’s portfolio will retain their legacy branding with no changes to park names currently being planned or contemplated.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The company did not state how the merger affects its preexisting licensing agreements. For decades, each chain’s parks would contain areas themed after popular children’s characters. Six Flags parks feature DC Superheroes and Looney Toons, while Cedar Fair parks feature characters from the popular Peanuts cartoons.

The agreement between Cedar Fair and Peanuts Worldwide is set to expire next year, but according to an SEC filing from 2022, Six Flags’ partnership with Warner Brothers doesn’t expire until 2053.

In an article for popular theme park news website Theme Park Insider, Robert Niles states: “the Looney Tunes license is paid on a per-park basis.” He continues, saying “so it’s not like the new Six Flags would be getting an automatic licensing discount by switching the Peanuts parks to Looney Tunes.”

There is also the possibility of Six Flags maintaining agreements with both companies, as going with one or the other would requiring a large amount of retheming in each park.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One of the biggest questions stemming from this merger, and one of the hardest to predict, is how it will affect Kings Island’s future attractions. In the past decade, Kings Island would receive a new coaster every three to four years, from Banshee in 2014 to Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers in 2024.

According to the Themed Entertainment Association’s 2022 Theme and Museum Index, Kings Island was North America’s 16th most visited theme park that year, with 3.34 million visitors. This means the Mason park was the fourth most visited in the Cedar Fair chain, behind Knott’s Berry Farm, Canada’s Wonderland and Cedar Point. Kings Island also saw more visitors in 2022 than any Six Flags Park, just beating out Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 2.993 million guests.

While attendance isn’t the only factor in deciding whether a park gets a new roller coaster, Kings Island’s popularity certainly wouldn’t hurt its chances.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island also benefits from its location. Before the merger, Six Flags hadn’t operated a park in Ohio since its sale of Six Flags Worlds of Adventure in 2004. The closest pre-merger Six Flags park to Kings Island is Six Flags Great America, five and half hours away in Gurnee, Ill.

Six Flags has yet to make any major moves signifying its long-term goals with the park.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com or call 513-754-5700