Butler County Donut Trail turns 11, and there’s a T-shirt designed by a local artist

“Retro-inspired is trendy at the moment, and this year’s shirt reflects that. The light blue color felt like a perfect pairing for the artwork. The front showcases the Donut Trail logo, and the design on the back features a donut and coffee with a playful ‘rise and shine’ message, and an invitation to become part of the ‘Donut Social Club’ by completing the trail,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

The 2026 shirt design was brought to life in collaboration with local artist Kelsey Haver.

“Reaching the 11th year of the Butler County Donut Trail is an exciting milestone. The trail continues to be a popular attraction that inspires travel and drives meaningful economic impact around the county,” Rawlinson said.

Since the trail launched in 2016, over 42,000 people have turned in completed passports to collect a T-Shirt. Trail travelers have visited from all 50 states and 25 countries to enjoy this delicious adventure. Between printed and digital versions, there have been over 900,000 Donut Trail passports distributed to-date.

Each trail shop brings something unique to the experience. Every shop has its own flavors and specialties, which makes the trail delicious and fun. From classic favorites to creative and seasonal varieties there are so many donuts to try. Several of the unique options guests will find on the trail include The Red Storm Roll from Jupiter Coffee & Donuts, giant fritters at Stan the Donut Man, Ross Bakery’s Clunker, and the old-fashioned, kettle-fried cake donuts from Oxford Doughnut Shoppe.

“We are always excited to welcome new and return trailgoers to Butler County. The Donut Trail is the perfect road trip to not only enjoy delicious treats from mom-and-pop donut shops, but a great way to explore Butler County’s communities,” said Rawlinson.

Many participants complete the trail in one or two days; others plan their experience over a series of weekends. The route is different for everyone, and participants can choose their own routes.

“The best Donut Trail route has a lot of variables. My best advice is to get an early start. Depending on the number of days you plan to spend on the trail, where you are starting, where you are staying, and the other attractions someone plans to experience during their visit all determine the best route. I always encourage a call to the Donut Trail Concierge line for expert planning assistance at (513) 860-0917,” she said.

As a major part of the county’s culinary experience, the Butler County Donut Trail continues to garner national recognition. The Butler County Donut Trail has been featured in publications such as “Food & Wine” and “National Geographic” and many others.

“We encourage both residents and visitors to participate in the Donut Trail because it is a great way to explore Butler County, eat delicious donuts, and support local businesses. You can find Donut Trail passports in each shop, or online at BCDonutTrail.com. Once fully stamped, each passport can be redeemed for a complimentary shirt,” Rawlinson said.