‘But I don’t wanna give them up’: Taking a hard look at annual subscriptions — and your spending

Rising popularity of ‘No-Spend January’

“No-Spend January,” a social-media fueled challenge where participants intentionally curtail discretionary spending during the first month of the year, appears to be expanding beyond niche personal finance circles into broader public consciousness.

The trend — seen largely on TikTok, YouTube and Reddit — encourages participants to pause all non-essential purchases for 31 days, focusing instead on essentials, bill payments and savings.

Why January is the perfect month

There are a few reasons January has become the go-to month for the no-spend challenge:

Post-holiday financial hangover: Retail and consumption data show that spending slows dramatically in January compared to December’s holiday surge. According to an article on cnbc.com, U.S. retail sales in January took a “dramatic drop” following strong holiday spending.

Consumer savings rates rise: Broader economic data shows that personal savings rates tend to tick up in January as people cut back. In early 2025, the U.S. personal savings rate increased significantly – according to pymnts.com — to almost five percent of disposable income.

New year, new you: With the arrival of a new year comes a widespread trend of fresh starts — such as no drinking in “Dry January” — all evolving from the custom of New Year resolutions to make and sustain positive changes.

Subscription reviews: A parallel trend

Alongside the no-spend ethos is a wave of subscription reviews and cancellations. Subscriptions — from streaming platforms to meal kits and wellness apps — have become a staple in modern household budgets.

According to cnet.com, the average U.S. adult spends $1,080 per year on subscriptions, and nearly $200 on unused subscriptions (reference: The 2025 CNET annual subscription survey). The survey found that Millennials are paying the most for subscriptions at $101 per month.

If you’re aiming to get control of your finances in 2026, trimming unused or forgotten subscriptions is a great starting point.

Track down your current subs

Canceling a subscription isn’t always as simple as clicking a button. But once you know where to look, you can own your own ‘cancel culture’.

An article on fastcompany.com recommended the use of a budgeting app – which can identify active subscriptions and even do the work for you.

That worked for Staci Evans, 41, of Nashville, who recently started using the Rocket Money app to flag unused subscriptions.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I realized I was paying for two monthly subscriptions to HBO because I had set up two accounts with two different emails. It ended up saving me a lot once you start adding it up.”

Another tried-and-true method is simply auditing your spending by checking monthly bank statements for recurring fees.

According to corporate.visa.com, some segments of the population are especially active in this review process. Younger consumers — particularly Gen Z — are both heavy subscription users and often reassess the value.

“The ritual of subscription auditing enables people to get clarity over their spending, gain control over their habits, and ultimately lead to real savings,” said financial analyst Mike Meyer, of Chicago’s Deloitte & Touche office.

‘But I don’t wanna give them up’

Canceling isn’t the only option. If you want to keep a service — but worry it’s adding up — reach out and ask about special offers or member discounts.

Many companies offer reduced rates for teachers, students and military members, and loyal customers may also qualify for special pricing.

These deals aren’t always advertised, so contacting the provider directly can help uncover discounts you might otherwise miss.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.