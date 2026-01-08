Bruno Mars to bring ‘Romantic Tour’ to Ohio Stadium this spring

Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe and the UK. The tour will kick off April 10 in Las Vegas. The Columbus show will be the only tour stop in Ohio.

Mars will be joined on all dates by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Special guest for the Columbus show will be Leon Thomas.

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Presale tickets begin at 12 p.m. Jan. 14 followed by general sales at 12 p.m. Jan. 15. For tickets or to sign up for presale access, visit BrunoMars.com.