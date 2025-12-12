Bowling ball, or fruit? The pomelo was my grocery store surprise

So, when I noticed something that resembled a large green bowling ball, I was intrigued. I honestly had no idea what it was.

I picked it up, held it in the air, and spun it around a bit. I knocked on it, smelled it, and glanced around to see if anyone could help me identify it. After a few minutes of inspection, I decided it was an over-sized lime and went about my shopping, promising myself I would research further when I had a chance.

It turns out the oversized lime is called a pomelo. There are several other names for it: pummelo, shaddock, lusho fruit, or pamplemousse.

Pomelos are large citrus fruits that resemble a grapefruit, but can be significantly larger, sometimes growing to the size of a small basketball. The thick, spongy rind, also known as the peel, ranges in color from green, yellow green, to bright yellow and is thought to lack the bitterness of a grapefruit. Like grapefruits, pomelo can range from almost seedless to very seedy, from juicy to dry, from sweet to sour.

Membranes around the segments should be peeled. Pomelos commonly have 16 to 18 segments, compared to most grapefruit that have about 12 segments.

Native to Southeast Asia for thousands of years, Pomelo is considered an ancestor of modern grapefruit and are commonly grown in China, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In Chinese culture, pomelos symbolize prosperity and good fortune and are often enjoyed during the Lunar New Year.

Pomelo is highly versatile and can be used in many ways, from eating the raw flesh to using it in warm dishes and desserts. The fruit’s flesh is delicate and can become bitter if it is exposed to prolonged heat.

If you want to use it in warm dishes, it is best to throw it in at end of the food preparation to keep it tasty.

You can use pomelo in any recipe that calls for grapefruit, orange, or lemon, adjusting for its milder, sweeter flavor. Ideas for eating the flesh:

Stir-fries and warm dishes. Add pomelo segments to stir-fries, curries, or fried rice just before serving to warm the fruit without cooking through it.

Desserts: Use the segments in baked fruit cobblers, granitas, or warm citrus bars.

Broiled: Halved pomelos can be broiled with honey and nutmeg until the tops bubble and turn golden brown.

You can also add pomelo to fruit or vegetable salads, use pomelo juice to marinate fish or meat or substitute pomelo juice for grapefruit juice in a drink recipe.

Pomelos are not just tasty, they are good for you:

Rich in vitamin C: Pomelos are packed with vitamin C which can help boost the immune system and promote healthy skin.

High in fiber: The fruit’s high fiber aids digestion, supports gut health and can help with weight management.

Low in calories: These make a great guilt-free snack. One cup of pomelo has only 72 calories.

When selecting a ripe pomelo, aim for a bright or pale-yellow color with a little bit of green. They taste great even when they are still green with a hint of yellow. However, avoid pomelos with a pink tinge, as these are overripe. For storage, keep pomelos in a cool, high-humid place like an unheated garage or basement to extend their freshness.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.

Pomelo trivia:

In the United States, pomelos are grown in Hawaii and California.

Pomelos have been crossed with other fruits to make new fruits such as the tangelo.

Pomelos can grow on trees 15-50 feet tall.

Pomelo flowers are often used to make perfume.

Pomelos can be made into jam.

The peel of a pomelo is sometimes eaten with chocolate.

Pomelos can weigh up to 25 lbs.

Shrimp Pomelo Salad

Makes 4 servings

Dressing:

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons of honey

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

Salad:

1 pomelo

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 lb. cooked shrimp

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

Combine soy sauce, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, and rice vinegar in a bowl to make the dressing; stir until well combined. Cut off the top of pomelo. Score peel using a sharp knife, going about 1/2-inch deep into the peel. Pry peel and pith off the pomelo. Pull two halves apart. Separate segments, peel off membrane, and remove seeds. Break the segments into bite-size pieces. Toss pomelo with romaine lettuce in a bowl. Top with shrimp; garnish with peanuts and green onion. Drizzle over salad; toss before serving.

Tip: Add dried Chile flakes for extra flavor.

Cranberry Nut Cookies

Makes 5 dozen

87 calories per cookie

2/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ground walnuts

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

2 1/2 cups halved fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup chopped walnuts

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk, and lemon juice. Combine the flour, ground walnuts, baking powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in the cranberries and chopped walnuts. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the cookies to wire racks to cool.