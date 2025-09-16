Bourbon & Beer Festival in Middletown adds drink stops, competitive games

“Last year, the No. 1 question we received on our posts for the ‘Bros Bourbon and Beer Festival’ was if women were allowed to attend,” said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown, Inc. “This year we wanted to remove any uncertainty ... women are absolutely welcome to attend this one-of-a-kind festival.”

He said Middletown is now known to host an annual Women’s Wine and Chocolate Walk, and over the years, there have been many requests from men for a similar event.

Last year, the city hosted the inaugural Bros’ Bourbon & Beer Festival, focusing on men.

“We found that women enjoy bourbon as well. So, this year, we wanted to make it open to everyone,” Payne said. “It’s focused on having a lot of fun, strolling through downtown, and enjoying yourselves.”

The 2025 event will feature four more drink stops than 2024’s Bros’ Bourbon & Beer Festival, which was also early in October. Snack and game stops have been added this year.

“Women have been flocking to DMI’s annual Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk (held on the Saturday after Mother’s Day) for 12 years. That event includes 10 wine and 10 chocolate stops scattered throughout historic downtown Middletown. I am an organizer and an enthusiastic participant,” said Mary Begovic Johnson, chair of Downtown Middletown, Inc. board of directors. “We created the Bourbon and Beer Festival as a fun and active fall event with multiple stops that both women and men can enjoy.”

Hosted by Downtown Middletown, Inc., along with local distilleries and breweries, this year’s ticketed festival will feature 24 stops, including 12 beverage stops with six craft breweries, six craft distilleries as well as six hot and cold snack stops and six competitive game stops.

In addition to the drink stops, there will be six hot and cold snack stops, such as brats, Bourbon Balls and beef jerky. Local bars and restaurants will also feature special drinks and snack samplers for purchase.

Participants can compete in six games across town, such as axe throwing and barrel rolling, among others. Ticket holders can compete individually or as a team. Top scores in each category will receive a free raffle ticket ($5 value) for baskets filled with donations from local businesses.

“It’s really a multi-faceted experience. You have the craft beer and craft bourbon, but you also have these games and snack stops,” said Begovic Johnson. “We are excited to bring it back, even better than last year, and we hope to grow the event.”

The festival will feature a variety of vendors, including a fine cigar station. Middletown is a DORA district, so participants can relax and enjoy their alcoholic drinks in between stops.

MORE DETAILS