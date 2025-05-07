Bond between people, dogs very visible at recent local AKC club show

A quick synopsis of the story: Stanley wakes up one morning to find he’s been flattened by a bulletin board during the night. He makes the best of the situation by traveling the world and experiencing new things. So when our great-nephew, Luke, sent us his “Flat Stanley,” we immediately started to brainstorm places Luke and his second-grade classmates would like to see in Dayton.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force came to mind, but what else would Luke and his friends like? The weather was to be rainy and cold all week so places like Carillon Historical Park weren’t practical.

As I skimmed through the Dayton Daily News, an article written by Alex Cutler caught my attention: “Dog show this weekend to feature more than 1K dogs.”

“Whoa. Hey, Ed, I know where we’re going this weekend,” I said to my husband, holding “Flat Stanley” high in the air.

Ed put down his iPad and gave me his patented “Karin, what are you getting me into” look.

“We’re taking Stanley to the Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show. It’s at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The article says there will be over a thousand dogs there. It’s even licensed by the AKC (American Kennel Club),” I told him, answering his “look.”

“Most kids like dogs, no offense, to you, Pip,” I told our cat as he tried to nap on the sunroom sofa. “We like dogs, and we’ve seen lots of dog shows on TV. This is a chance to view one up close.”

I turned to Ed.

“I bet you’ll see retrievers there,” I teased.

Since adopting his “boy,” Teddy, over 11 years ago, Ed has grown fond of Labrador Retrievers.

“You sold me,” he grinned.

Once at the dog show, I spoke first with Cindy Benson, one of the founding members of the Fort St. Clair Kennel Club, which was organized in 1988 and incorporated in 1992. As an AKC-licensed club, they are allowed to conduct events under AKC rules and regulations, such as this show.

Cindy introduced me to Larkin Vonalt, a 17-year member. She has been this show’s chair for 16 years and the club’s president for the last 10.

I first asked her about the process of becoming a licensed AKC club.

“It is a long and convoluted process to become a licensed kennel club and takes real devotion on the part of the applicants,” Larkin said.

When talking to any pet owners, I always ask if they had pets growing up. When I asked Larkin if she had dogs growing up and if she had a favorite, she said she grew up with her parents’ preferred breed, Doberman Pinschers. In 1968, her family started showing the breed all around New England.

“They are smart, sassy, athletic — and they have a great sense of humor,” she said. “They are very loyal. My favorite was the undisputed queen of the herd, Cybele, and she continued to live with me even when I went away to college in 1979, until her death in 1982 at the age of 14 (a long life for the breed in those days). When I was a kid she liked to sleep in the middle of my bed and I’d have to go get my mom to help me move her so there was room for me.”

I asked Larkin if she had ever judged or showed a dog at this event and what those experiences were like.

Her response demonstrates how committed she and others are to AKC competitions.

“I don’t have a judge’s license, that takes years of study and application, but I have judged some events at our shows and others where being a licensed judge is not required: at puppy matches, puppy sweepstakes and special attraction groups,” Larkin said. “It’s frowned upon for members (and especially the show chair) to show at their own shows given the contact that show staff have with the judges outside of the ring.”

Ed and I enjoyed talking and listening to Larkin and Cindy. You could hear the love and joy for all of their animals in their uplifted voices.

But it was time to take our seats. The Sporting Group was about to be judged. The Retrievers were in this group and there were still plenty of good seats. We sat right in front of the judge.

It was fascinating listening to the judge telling the handler what she would like the dog to do. Whether it was running, walking, allowing the judge to feel the dog’s coat or look at the dog’s teeth, each handler guided their charge. We didn’t see a single dog balk at any commands.

The dogs looked eager to respond and were happy to when they received praise from their handlers.

I was enthralled with the Labrador Retriever Uhla, and Ed and I talked to her handler, Josie Reed, after the competition.

Josie started showing dogs more than 3 years ago.

“I was looking for something fun to do with my pets that we would both enjoy,” she said.

I also asked if she grew up with dogs and if she had any favorites. She grew up with two English Springer Spaniels, telling me, “I wouldn’t say I had a favorite but I had one that was more attached to me than anybody else in my household.”

Uhla, an almost-1-year-old black Lab, weighs approximately 60 pounds and is owned by a friend of Josie’s. She feels lucky to be able to take Uhla for a “spin.”

I asked Josie what makes Uhla a good show dog. Josie explained that there were several factors a show dog must have, “one of which is loving the game and having that special connection with whoever it is showing her. Another important factor is being a good example of what the breed type is for Labradors.”

Uhla scored a conformation championship, winning 15 points to secure the title.

As Uhla was going through her paces. Ed and I both remarked how happy she looked and how it seemed like she was really enjoying herself. “One of my favorite things about Uhla is she is always ready to show,” Josie said. “Each time I’ve been privileged enough to show her she’s incredibly happy to play with me and work as a team.”

Ed and I had fun at the Fort St. Clair Dog Show. So did Stanley, despite falling off my lap several times, making me retrace my path back to find him.

Everyone we met was more than generous with their time answering our questions. Their love for all things dogs was evident. If I could, I would have taken all the dogs home, and I bet I could have got Ed to help me.

When Larkin, Ed and I were finishing up our conversation, she quoted Patricia Trotter, a long‑time judge and breeder of Norwegian Elkhounds: “Patricia once said, ‘every pet dog may not be a show dog, but every show dog is a pet.’”

Larkin added her own thought: “I think you probably saw that bond between dogs and their people at the show.”

She was right. We did.

Columnist Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

The six retriever breeds the American Kennel Club recognizes in the Sporting Group:

1. Chesapeake Bay

2. Curly‑Coated

3. Flat‑Coated

4. Golden

5. Labrador

6, Nova Scotia Duck Tolling