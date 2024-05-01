BOGO special ticket offer for readers: Green Day with the Dayton Philharmonic

Dayton Daily News readers have exclusive access to 50% off of tickets to the June 1 performance of “The Music of Green Day” with the Dayton Philharmonic “Rockin’ Orchestra” concert series, in a special partnership with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

The concert is a full symphonic production featuring music from five-time Grammy Award-winning punk-rock band Green Day. A group of professional rock musicians and singers will accompany the DPAA Rockin’ Orchestra as they play the band’s iconic hits, including their multi-million sellers, “Basket Case” and “Good Riddance,” and more. Don’t be an “American Idiot” - join the concert and take advantage of a special discount code for Buy one, Get one free tickets below.