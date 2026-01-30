Bitter cold temps keeping you at home? Ways to make the most of a winter lock-in

Curate your own ‘analog afternoon’

There’s something about snow that begs for a slower pace. Lean into it by unplugging – intentionally.

Interest in low-tech hobbies continues to rise, and snow days offer the perfect excuse to try one. Think DIY crafts, handwriting letters, organizing old photos, or even pass the time by redesigning a space in your home.

You don’t need a full home makeover – pick one contained zone: a nightstand, a pantry or your home workspace. Reworking a small space allows you to get organized and feel accomplished without the stress of a total overhaul.

Claim the kitchen and bake

Across winter trend surveys and seasonal activity reports, baking regularly ranks as one of the most popular snow day activities. Searches for cookies, bread and comfort desserts tend to climb alongside winter storms, suggesting kitchens become a focal point when travel is limited.

Check out “17 Cozy Recipes to Make on a Snow Day” for the ultimate comfort food on a cold day.

Catch up on your favorite shows

Being snowed in is the perfect excuse to finally start or finish some of the best shows streaming now. Whether you want a long binge or just a few episodes to pass the time, these are some of the most talked-about series everyone’s watching.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – This HBO fantasy prequel to “Game of Thrones” follows the adventures of two unlikely heroes as they travel across Westeros, facing a series of dangerous exploits. The six-episode series premiered Jan. 18, with new episodes released every Sunday through Feb. 22.

"His & Hers" – A Netflix mystery thriller set in Dahlonega, Ga., based on the story of Anna, a former news anchor, as she returns to her Georgia hometown to investigate a murder. She soon crosses paths with her estranged husband, detective Jack Harper, as they dig into the case and confront buried secrets from their past.

“The Beauty” – A high-fashion sci-fi horror on FX from Ryan Murphy. FBI agents investigate a string of bizarre deaths among supermodels that lead them to a sexually transmitted virus engineered to grant extreme beauty at terrifying cost. The show explores society’s obsession with perfection as the mystery deepens and the contagion spreads.

“Steal” – A high-stakes crime drama on Prime Video centered on a heist that upends the lives of those involved. Tension builds as characters confront personal challenges, including addiction and moral dilemmas, while trying to foil or survive the escalating scheme.

“The Pitt: Season 2” – The medical drama on HBO Max returns for its second season with Emmy-winning cast and intense, real-time storytelling about the challenges facing frontline workers in the ER. Season 2 deepens character arcs while addressing topical issues in healthcare. New episodes are released every Thursday.

“The Night Manager: Season 2:” – A British spy thriller on Amazon Prime Video starring Tom Hiddleston as ex-soldier Jonathan Pine, drawn back into covert operations years after infiltrating an arms dealer’s network. Season 2 continues Pine’s dangerous work with intelligence agencies and global criminal elements, expanding the globe-trotting espionage.

“The Beast in Me” – A Netflix psychological crime thriller miniseries starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. It follows an author who investigates her neighbor, the prime suspect in his wife’s murder – drawing her deeper into a web of suspicion and dark secrets.

“Fallout: Season 2” – A post-apocalyptic drama on Amazon Prime Video based on the popular video game franchise. Set 200 years after a nuclear war, Season 2 expands the world into the iconic setting of New Vegas, following survivors as they navigate vast wastelands facing power-hungry factions and moral dilemmas.

Break out a book

Get lost in a good story. Whether it’s catching up on reading what you’ve been putting off or starting something new, snow days create the kind of quiet that makes reading feel like a luxury again. Check out these new and popular books to try.

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah: A historical novel centered on a young nurse serving during the Vietnam War, blending friendship, sacrifice and resilience. It’s been on the bestseller list and trending as a popular book club pick.

“Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros: The follow-up to Fourth Wing continues the fantasy saga with dragons, political intrigue and high-stakes romance, making it ideal for readers looking to fully escape during a long snow day. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry: A light, character-driven romance that works well for readers who want something comforting, familiar and easy to finish in a day or two.

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride: A richly layered novel about a small community grappling with secrets, justice and belonging.

“First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston: A fast-paced thriller about a woman living under a false identity, perfect for readers who want short chapters and constant twists.

When all else fails – rest

Snow days are a rare chance to truly get some rest without the guilt.

“I take full advantage of being snowed in and catch up on much-needed sleep,” said Matt Fisher, of Cincinnati. “Rest – especially intentional rest – is still doing something.”

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.