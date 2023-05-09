Biking, hiking and more fun activities to do with the grandkids

Mountain Biking: Want to try mountain biking? Come out to the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA) and borrow one of our bikes to ride for a lap or two. Bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Helmets are required and are provided. 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Huffman MetroPark, 4485 Union Rd., Dayton.

Natural Art for Families: Combine outdoor play and art in this fun family activity. We will explore the gardens and find natural items to use as paintbrushes, stamps and more. Create your own painted masterpiece to take home and enjoy. 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton