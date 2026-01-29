Best of Butler County 2026 nominations close Friday

The nominations round for the annual Best of Butler County contest closes Friday, Jan. 30.
The number of times a person or business is nominated determines which ones become finalists and may be voted on (that will begin at the end of February). You can nominate once per day per subcategory.
There are more than 100 categories to enter nominations.
This is the fourth year for the contest by the Journal-News.
The Best of Butler County is an opportunity for the most-deserving places and people to be given spotlight. We encourage nominations from every city and township throughout the county.
