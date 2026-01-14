Balancing meals, getting in protein will optimize your physical activity: 9 tips to help

For young people and adults engaging in physical activity and sports, healthy eating is essential for optimizing performance. Combining good nutrition with physical activity can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
- Maximize nutrient packed foods. Give your body the nutrients it needs by eating a variety of nutrient-packed food, including whole grains, lean protein, fruits, and vegetables, and low-fat or fat-free dairy. Eat less food high in solid fats, added sugars, and sodium (salt). If you do decide to “splurge,” moderation is the key.
- Energize with grains. Your body’s quickest energy source comes from foods such as bread, pasta, oatmeal, cereals, and tortillas. Be sure to make at least half of your grain food choices of whole-grain foods like whole-wheat bread or pasta and brown rice. If you do not think your family will enjoy whole-grain options, sneak them in a little at a time. Another tip: whole grain foods tend to take a little longer to cook, so give yourself plenty of time when preparing.
- Power up with protein. Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle. Choose lean or low-fat cuts of beef or pork, and skinless chicken or turkey. Get your protein from seafood twice a week. Quality protein sources come from plant-based foods, too. Beans are inexpensive and good for you. Check out some healthy bean recipes at foodhero.org.
- Mix it up with plant protein foods. Variety is great. Choose beans and peas (kidney, pinto, black or white beans; split peas; chickpeas; hummus), soy products (tofu, tempeh, veggie burgers), and unsalted nuts and seeds.
- Vary your fruits and vegetables. Get the nutrients your body needs by eating a variety of colors in various ways. Try blue, red or black berries; red and yellow peppers and dark greens like spinach and kale. Choose fresh, frozen, low sodium canned, dried or 100% juice options. A lot of people think that being fresh is the healthiest option. When selecting canned vegetables that are not low sodium, simply rinse them before preparing.
- Do not forget dairy. Foods like fat-free and low-fat milk, cheese, yogurt, and fortified soy beverages (soymilk) help to build and maintain strong bones needed for everyday activities.
- Balance your meals. Use MyPlate as a reminder to include all food groups each day. Learn more at myplate.gov. It’s important to integrate all food groups in your meals. Think of it as a challenge.
- Drink water. Stay hydrated by drinking water instead of sugary drinks. Keep a reusable water bottle with you to always have water on hand.
- Know how much to eat. Research nutrition information (and talk to your doctor) about a diet based on your age, gender, height, weight, current physical activity level, and other factors. Plan a diet that is right for you and track progress.
Burrito Soup
Makes 10 cups
140 calories per cup
1 onion, chopped
2 zucchinis, chopped
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 can (15.5 ounces) refried beans
1 can (28 ounces) low-sodium diced tomatoes with juice
1 can (28 ounces) low-sodium crushed tomatoes with juice
2 cans (15.5 ounces) corn, drained, and rinsed
1 can (15.5 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
In a skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and zucchini in oil until soft. Add refried beans and stir to break up beans. Add tomatoes, corn, black beans, and taco seasoning. Simmer over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Tips: The more vegetables you add, the more nutrients. Try adding some of your favorites. Freeze leftovers for another meal.
Mushroom Stroganoff
Makes 6 (1 cup) servings
180 calories per serving
1 tablespoon butter
2 1/2 cups chopped onion (2 1/2 medium onions)
4 cups of sliced mushrooms
3/4 cup water
1 teaspoon bouillon (1 cube, any flavor)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons light sour cream
3 cups cooked whole grain noodles or brown rice
Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and mushrooms. Sauté and stir until starting to brown. In a small bowl, mix water, bouillon, garlic powder and cornstarch. Add to skillet and cook until sauce is thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream. Serve with cooked whole grain noodles or brown rice. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley if desired. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Tips: No dry bouillon? Use 3/4 cup of any type of broth. No sour cream? Use plain regular or Greek yogurt.
Beef Barley Skillet
Makes 4 (1 1/2) servings
362 calories per serving
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 1/2 cups water
3/4 cup quick-cooking barley
1/2 cup chili sauce
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 dried marjoram
1/8 teaspoon pepper
In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, celery, and green pepper over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink, and vegetables are tender, breaking up beef into crumbles, 5-7 minutes, drain. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered, until barley is tender, 5-10 minutes. If desired, top with chopped parsley.
FREE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Interested in free nutrition education lessons from the OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.
Website: extension.osu.edu
