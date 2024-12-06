‘Back to Bethlehem’ walk-through Nativity experience at local farm on Saturday includes church choir

Garver’s grandparents, Bob and Janet Niederman, and their family first opened a Christmas display on Niederman Family Farm in December of 2001. Guests from all over the world visited the display, including foreign exchange students and guests from almost every state. The Christmas display was their gift to the community.

“It’s a legacy that was started by The Rudd Family, my grandparents continued it, and we have the privilege to do that…It just feels good to be able to give a small gift to our community,” Garver said.

“Back to Bethlehem” will focus on from when Mary and Joseph are on the donkey moving to Bethlehem, through to the Nativity. By highlighting the Nativity scene and story on a flat, winding, quarter-mile path, guests will experience Bethlehem. Guests can also scan QR codes throughout the 15-to-20-minute walk, which will help to tell the story. There is no charge for admission to “Back to Bethlehem,” however, donations are accepted.

Sprinkled with the Christmas theme, the eight-station Back to Bethlehem journey is a multi-sensory event composed of life size figures and storytelling. The path is outside, so visitors should dress for the weather.

The eight stops include a Welcome, Old Testament Prophecy, a Visit with Mary and Joseph, The City of Bethlehem, Shepherds in the Field, The Wisemen, The Nativity and The Gifts Room, which talk about the gifts given to Jesus.

Each stop has narration that will be played through a provided Bluetooth speaker that connects to a member of each group’s cell phone.

Upon completion, guests can visit a live animal barn with a cow, sheep, goats, donkeys, turkeys, and chickens. For those who want to feed some of the animals, feed may be purchased.

New this year, there is a Gingerbread Village with eight gingerbread houses that have been hand painted by volunteers. There are also three Elf Games in the Gingerbread Village, including “Unscramble the Christmas Carols,” an Emoji Game featuring Christmas movies, and a game that features Christmas Songs in Code, and guests have to figure out the songs. Answers to the games and complimentary hot chocolate are available in the check-in area.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, the choir from Hilltop Baptist Church in Fairfield will sing.

“Back to Bethlehem” opened in 2022 and drew more than 500 visitors. Last year, 650 guests visited the farm.

How to go

What: Liberty’s Best Family Farm will present “Back to Bethlehem”

When: The display will run through Dec. 26. Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., nightly, including Christmas.

Where: 2103 Tolbert Road, Hamilton

Admission: “Back to Bethlehem” is free. Donations are accepted.

More info: www.backtobethlehemoh.com. Also, visit www.facebook.com/libertysbestoh Those interested in volunteer opportunities may contact Liberty’s Best Family Farm.