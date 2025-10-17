Awkwardly fitting costumes and other hazards to avoid for better Halloween experiences

Here are safety tips to consider courtesy of the Ohio Department of Commerce:

COSTUMES

When choosing a costume, stay away from long-trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough they can see out of.

“Make sure (a costume) fits a child correctly,” said Fire Prevention Bureau Assistant Chief Dale Schulte. “Make sure the costume is made of fire retardant fabric.”

He also encourages children to use flashlights when strolling through neighborhoods.

“Typically trick-or-treat times happen around dark so give kids a flashlight or a simple glow stick as part of their costume so others can see them. Sometimes kids have tunnel vision or run out in front of cars but if they have a flashlight or glow stick it will make them easier to see.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

DECORATIONS

Keep Halloween decorations away from open flames, light bulbs and heaters. Decorations like cornstalks and crepe paper can catch on fire. Also use lights that don’t heat up and stay cool such as LEDs.

“Use battery candles inside carved pumpkins,” Schulte said. “Especially this year, most of Ohio has been in a drought situation. Everything has been very dry which makes it easier for things to catch fire.”

If you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Make sure children stay at least three feet away from candles that are lit and be sure to place lit jack-o-lanterns away from anything that can burn, as well as away from trick-or-treaters, walkways, doorsteps and yards.

In addition remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes in the event of a fire or another emergency.

“If you’re doing a Haunted House, make sure you don’t cover up the exit signs,” Schulte said. “If a problem happens make sure people can still find the exits. All the little things will make a big difference in the event of a catastrophe.”

ESCAPE PLAN

Be sure you have an escape plan. If your children are going to Halloween parties at other homes, remind them to take a moment to look for ways to get out of the home in the event of an emergency. If at home, families should practice escape routes and have a designated meeting place so everyone can be accounted for.

“Practice your escape plan with your family,” Schulte said. “Try to be as safe as possible.”

OTHER PREVENTION REMINDERS

As Halloween momentum builds, Schulte recommends Ohioans think ahead to precautionary measures for fall and winter overall, particularly as daylight saving time ends Nov. 2.

“The fall is a great time to check your smoke alarms,” Schulte said. “If you have smoke alarms with the traditional nine-volt battery make sure that battery is changed when you change your clocks back. Test those alarms and make sure they work.”

He also said the fall is a time to be extra vigilant when it comes to home safety.

“We haven’t used the furnaces in our homes for quite some time and we’re getting ready to turn them on, so double check to make sure there are no spiderwebs in them,” Schulte said. “Some folks also use wood-burners so make sure you check the chimney to make sure a bird didn’t build a nest in the chimney. We are changing seasons and starting to looking toward more holidays so it’s important to be extra vigilant in order to stay safe.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

He also shared smoking is the number one cause of fire deaths in Ohio.

“If you smoke, smoke outside or discard your smoking materials properly,” Schulte said. “Don’t ever smoke while you’re impaired or under the influence.”

Practicing fire safety is also something that shouldn’t be reserved for spooky season. Make it a top priority daily.

“The month of October is Fire Safety Month but, really, it’s every day and every year,” Schulte said. “You want to make sure you’re safe in your home all the time.”