At the Chocolate Meltdown, guests taste treats by more than 14 bakers and chocolatiers

Admission is free. This event is for all ages.

The event is co-hosted by the City of Oxford, The Oxford Chamber of Commerce, Enjoy Oxford, the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University, and the Oxford Community Arts Center. The event is supported by official event sponsor Bartell, Georgalas & Juarez in Oxford.

Participants can kick off the weekend with a sweet adventure through Uptown Oxford on Friday afternoon and evening. Collect stickers from participating businesses offering chocolate-inspired treats and surprises using a pre-printed passport. No purchase is required. The first fully completed passport turned in at OCAC on Saturday will win six free tasting tickets.

Now in its ninth year, the Chocolate Meltdown has grown into one of Oxford’s most highly anticipated winter gatherings. With a focus on interactive experiences, local vendors and the arts, the 2026 event will continue that tradition.

“The event is meant vitalize and enliven our neighborhoods and encourage people to come to Oxford in January when it’s cold and enjoy chocolate,” said Heidi Schiller, executive director at the Oxford Community Arts Center. “It’s a true community event.”

People have attended from Cincinnati, Dayton and Mason as well as from other surrounding communities in Indiana and Kentucky.

Admission to Chocolate Meltdown is free. Tasting tickets are required for vendor tastings and will be available for purchase on-site.

The Chocolate Meltdown on Saturday afternoon will feature chocolate tastings from more than 14 local bakers and chocolatiers. Guests can sample cookies, fudge, truffles and more.

Tasting coupons are available for $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10. Vendors will also offer items for purchase.

Also on Saturday, adult guests can enjoy a Chocolate Bar with chocolate-inspired beverages for attendees 21+.

There will be interactive chocolate-themed activities and games for kids, and an “Artful Indulgence” art exhibit, curated by The Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University. “Artful Indulgence” will be on view through Feb. 7.

Additionally on Saturday, guests can enjoy free carriage rides from the Oxford Community Arts Center to Uptown Oxford. The carriage rides are weather dependent.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be out in front of the Oxford Community Arts Center and offer beverages for sale.

Oxford’s Chocolate Meltdown is a fun, delicious way to support two local arts organizations - Oxford Community Arts Center (OCAC) and the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University.

For more information, visit www.chocolatemeltdown.com, follow @ChocolateMeltdown on Facebook, or contact the Oxford Community Arts Center at (513) 524-8506.