Amish Cook: The storm that shifted from a moment of terror to a glimpse of grace

I gave my mother-in-law a call to tell her to go into her basement, as I knew we only had a few more minutes. I ran upstairs and grabbed my purse and a few more important items and brought them to the basement with me.

Watching my brother-in-law Jason stride across the sidewalk brought memories of almost four years ago, when he and his wife were with us as I told my children that their daddy had died.

Now I hopped on the sewing machine cabinet and looked out the basement window. The clouds in the west held my raptured attention.

The clouds were twisting. I had never seen a tornado in my life, but this must be the real deal, and it was coming toward us. “Mom, come in here. Stay with us,” little voices pleaded from the can room. In moments I had joined them.

My sister and I held a car seat between us where her baby was blissfully unaware of what was happening. The only emotion he showed was an occasional scowl as he tried to figure out why the voices around him would cry with fright.

I quieted them down once more.

“Children, do you hear that? That is the tornado,” I informed them.

They listened in awe and fright. I began quoting Psalm 91. When I was distracted with needs around me, Julia went on; my sister joined in.

“It’s heading north of us,” Jason informed us. I stayed in our shelter for a few moments before coming out and scanning the sky. I encouraged the children to come out. It was past, and we were safe.

I looked toward the sky. Despite the rain that was beating down, there was a patch of clear blue sky. I gazed at it, amazed. Isn’t that life? It is hard at times, sometimes it feels downright scary, but there is always sunshine to come.

I could hardly fathom what had just happened: a tornado heading toward us, changing directions, and going on north.

I prayed for others who may have been hit. It wasn’t long until news came that my friend Maryann didn’t get through so free. They were safe, but the house where they were renting had a portion of the roof removed, a shed flattened, the barn damaged, and so on.

Though our life stories are not the same, I have felt drawn to her, as her husband had also been in an accident and has gone through a lot since. I felt like I had to go see her.

When we heard that there were trees over the road, I felt like taking my tractor with a bucket and Daniel’s still-chainsaw and just cutting my way through. Reality wasn’t that simple.

First, the saw wasn’t really made for my hands. Second, the tractor had a flat tire, and the other one I use for mowing was at someone else’s house for the day. I tried to make phone calls to see what I could work out, but as much as I tried, the calls would not go through.

At last I could go with Daniel’s dad. By the time we got there, the road was clear. It was hard to see my friend in the dilemma of a torn farm.

Does it hurt more to hurt yourself or to see others hurt? As I swept the boys’ bedroom clear of broken glass from the window and the straw that had blown in from the barn, I found myself just talking to God, telling Him all over again that we trust Him.

The evening passed quickly. The men were in a race to get a temporary cover on the roof before the next rain came through. Others picked up trash and cut up boards and portions of walls that had been blown into the yard from the shed. Some were taking care of animals.

Sadly, a few sheep had to be put down, and ewes with babies were herded into the barn that was still standing.

There were ladies helping in the house. Julia offered to stay and spend the night with them, to which they agreed. No, we can’t take the burden but we can bear it together.

When it was time to go home, feelings tore through me that I didn’t know would be there, as I thought of her remaining with her children after everything had quieted down.

Coming home to my own quiet house made me incredibly thankful for the protection over it. Somehow that feeling of aloneness crept back on me again and left me wondering how I could face the evening.

I told the Lord I would have to have His help. When a sister offered to spend the night with us, I accepted it with gratitude. Thank you, Lord. You are more than enough.

Before the tornado hit, one of the ladies in the community had just slid a pan of bars into the oven for a hog butchering that was to take place the following day. The bars were momentarily forgotten as they surveyed the damage throughout their property.

They will now be served at the work bee for Maryann, which is taking the place of the butchering. Following is a recipe Daniel’s aunt shared with me that is very similar to hers. If you decide to whip up a batch, share some with another, and realize that by doing so, you are reminding them that they are not facing life alone.

Chocolate Cream Cheese Bars

2/3 cup Crisco

2/3 cup butter

1 cup (scant) cane sugar

1 cup (scant) brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

3⁄4 cup chocolate chips

Filling:

16 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix like chocolate chip cookies. Divide dough in half, and spread half of it in a greased 9x13 inch pan. Beat filling ingredients together and spread over dough. Carefully spread the rest of the dough over filling by making small flat portions and placing them on top. Bake until almost set and pan sizzles when tapped on bottom with a wet finger.