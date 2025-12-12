America 250: Free film screenings planned across the SW Ohio region in 2026

Ohio Goes to the Movies, an America 250-Ohio Signature Event, has released its calendar of 2026 film screenings including many in the Dayton region.
Ohio Goes to the Movies is a statewide celebration that kicks off on Feb. 11, 2026, delivering more than 250 free movie events hosted by venues in all 88 counties through October as part of Ohio’s official commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.
Organizers said this first-ever initiative showcases Ohio’s long-standing influence on American film, its nationally recognized actors and directors and the iconic movies filmed across the state.
“Ohio has played a significant role in the history of American film and continues to attract talent, productions and storytelling that resonate around the world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press statement. “Ohio Goes to the Movies ensures that residents in every community can participate in the America 250 celebration and rediscover the films that connect us.”
The 2026 series also recognizes many of the most popular films made in Ohio. Screenings across the state will feature films such as “The Shawshank Redemption” filmed in Mansfield and Upper Sandusky, “A Christmas Story” filmed in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, “The Avengers” shot in downtown Cleveland and “Rain Man” filmed throughout Cincinnati.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Organizers feel this initiative reflects the state’s creative depth and community pride.
“This celebration honors Ohio’s filmmakers, in front of and behind the camera, and the towns and cities that brought some of America’s most beloved stories to life,” said Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies in a press statement. “By offering more than 250 free events across all 88 counties, we are making the America 250 celebration accessible and meaningful for every Ohioan.”
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
BUTLER COUNTY
Fitton Center for Creative Arts — “Airborne” — June 27, 2026
AMC West Chester — “Saving Private Ryan” — Sept. 25, 2026
Oxford Community Arts Center — “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” — Oct. 2, 2026
AMC Classic Hamilton — “The Right Stuff” — Oct. 9. 2026
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Champaign County Library — “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” — May 2, 2026
Gloria Theatre — “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” — June 13, 2026
CLARK COUNTY
Springfield State Theater — “La La Land” — Feb. 21, 2026
Clark County Public Library — “The Night of the Hunter” — Sept. 24, 2026
DARKE COUNTY
Arcanum Opera House — “Janice Meredith” — April 10, 2026
The Wayne Theatre — “Annie Oakley” — July 21, 2026
Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall — “Hocus Pocus”— Oct. 1, 2026
GREENE COUNTY
Cinemark The Greene — “The Outsiders” — March 1, 2026
Little Art Theatre — “The Sugarland Express” — March 5, 2026
Fairborn Phoenix — “Major League” — April 10, 2026
Fairborn Phoenix — “Super 8″ — May 1, 2026
Regal Fairfield Commons — “Carol” — May 9, 2026
Caesar Ford Park — “The Wizard of Oz” — Sept. 5, 2026
Yellow Springs Film Fest at The Foundry — “Resynator” — Oct. 4, 2026
Fairborn Phoenix — “Deadbeat at Dawn” and “The Manson Family” — Oct. 9, 2026
Credit: Authenticated News
Credit: Authenticated News
MIAMI COUNTY
Troy-Miami County Public Library — “The Wizard of Oz” — May 22, 2026
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Dayton Metro Library — “Beloved” — February 26, 2026
Cinemark Huber Heights — “Wayne’s World” — March 1, 2026
Cinemark Dayton South — “Tommy Boy” — March 1, 2026
The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “Rain Man” — April 1, 2026
Town Hall Theatre (Centerville) — “The Peanuts Movie” — April 11, 2026
The NEON — “Carol” — May 6, 2026
America’s Packard Museum — “Triangle Park” — May 9, 2026
Englewood Cinema — “Little Giants” — May 16, 2026
Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “Major League” and “Mischief” — Aug. 30, 2026
Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “The Avengers” and “Tommy Boy” — Aug. 30, 2026
The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “The Silence of the Lambs” — Sept. 16, 2026
PREBLE COUNTY
The Gym & Star Theatre — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — July 6, 2026
WARREN COUNTY
Republic Theatres — Colony Square — “The Hunger Games” — April 19, 2026
Harmon Museum — Armstrong Conference Center — “The Scarlet Letter” — Aug. 7, 2026
Regal Deerfield Town Center — “The Bikeriders” — Oct. 3, 2026
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
For more information, visit ohiogoestothemovies.org/ogttmevents.
About the Author