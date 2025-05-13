‘Always a Bridesmaid’ comedy soon to be performed in Fairfield

In this hilarious comedy, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom - to be in each other’s weddings…no matter what. More than thirty years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined to honor that vow.

“This is a fantastic show about four women in their mid-50s, and their friendship that has developed since they were in school together,” Johnson said. “It shows a variety of personalities, and I would love to have that kind of a friendship that lasted that long. So, it’s just endearing.”

Theatergoers will hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these beleaguered bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony.

“One of the women has been married multiple times, two of them have what seem to be stable marriages, but there are some up’s and down’s with their relationships and one of them has never been married, so you have that dynamic,” said Johnson.

Forsaking all others, in sickness and in health, the women repeatedly struggle to stage the perfect wedding in spite of fistfights at the altar, runaway brides and the mistaken, and an unfortunate release of a flock of white doves on the first day of hunting season.

The cast stars Natalie Johnson as Kari Ames-Bissette, Cathy Woodruff as Sedalia Ellicott, Peggy Allen as Charlie Collins, Carmen Art as Deedra Wingate, Melissa Trinidad as Libby Ruth Ames and Becky Cole as Monette Gentry. The show is produced by Nicholas Brown.

“Rehearsals have been fantastic. We have some seasoned, experienced and accomplished actors from the Cincinnati community theater scene. Each and every one of them has a resume that’s a mile long. We’ve rehearsed three days a week since mid-March,” Johnson said.

The show is good clean fun, and something everyone can enjoy.

“This script is so good, and these ladies are amazing at bringing the show to life,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

What: “Always a Bridesmaid”

When: 7:30 p.m. May 23, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 24 and 2 p.m. May 25.

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Admission: All tickets are $17 and can be purchased online, by phone, or at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

More info: For tickets call (513) 867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets and www.fairfieldfootlighters.org.