A play about Parkinson’s and 3 other shows to see in April

In this hilarious and devastating comedy by Robert O’Hara, the four O’Mallery siblings have planned a barbecue picnic for their youngest sister, Barbara, but it is more of an intervention to confront her outrageous behavior and reckless drug and alcohol use. We soon learn that the entire family is a mess and each sibling is in need of their own intervention. During the course of the show, the siblings switch from black to white, offering a completely new perspective on the same story. $10-$53. For tickets and a complete list of scheduled performances, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org. The Human Race performs in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

Bruce Norris’ acclaimed play, produced by Theresa Lauricella, directed by Chelsea Jenkins and inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” explodes in two outrageous acts set 50 years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification. $15. For tickets and a complete list of scheduled performances, call 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php. Turner Studio Theatre of Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in an English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game. Through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inevitable, heart-stopping finish. “Sleuth” premiered on Broadway in 1970 and received the Tony Award for Best Play. The 1972 film adaptation starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine earned four Academy Award nominations. $70-$79. For tickets and a complete list of scheduled performances, call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.org. La Comedia is located at 765 W Central Ave., Springboro.