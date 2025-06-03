800 pounds of strawberries: Annual festival in Shandon has been a treat for 98 years

Shandon will host the 98th annual old-fashioned festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 14. It is presented by The Shandon Congregational Church and the Shandon Civic Association.

“Our church, which was founded in 1803, started this 98 years ago,” said Margy Beckner, chair of the festival.

She and her husband, Russ, have been involved with the festival for 47 years. The event originally started as a small church dinner.

“It was the church social thing to do, and our church is about a lot of traditions. Congregational churches do have a lot of traditions. So, we’ve just kept it going this long,” Beckner said.

Dinner will be served by The Shandon Congregational Church from noon to 5 p.m. at the Community House (located on the corner of Cincinnati-Brookville and Millville-Shandon roads). It includes smoked pulled pork, a ground chicken sandwich, walking tacos, baked beans and coleslaw.

“It’s not something you see in the city. It’s more of a country thing, and it’s still a tradition that goes on,” said Beckner. “It’s important to let people know that small towns still exist, and small-town things happen.”

Homemade strawberry shortcake and ice cream will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the Community House.

“The main draw is the strawberry shortcake. We have to get 800 pounds of strawberries to make more than 1,100 strawberry shortcakes this year,” Beckner said. “We also make 132 gallons of homemade vanilla ice cream.”

Food items such as brats, metts, hot dogs and baked goods like strawberry pie and soft drinks will also be available at the Old Fire House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 40 participating outdoor vendors and artists will have booths open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the village and in the field by the Old Fire House. The local shops will be open all day, offering country crafts, original art, pottery and antiques.

The 19th Annual Antique Tractor show exhibits will be located behind the Old Fire House with a parade through Shandon that will start at 2 p.m. Many farmers bring in their tractors, and some years, there are nearly 100 tractors on display.

Ross and Morgan Ministries (RAMM) will have a stand set up that will provide cold water to vendors and visitors. The ministry will also display raffle baskets, which raise funds for the local food pantry.

Other festival highlights will include music inside the Community House and an opportunity to explore the old Welsh cemetery next to the Community House. There will also be live music on the front porch at Plas Cadnant Bed and Breakfast.

The Salty Dog Museum will be open during the festival. Rides on an antique fire engine will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from the museum to downtown Shandon. The Salty Dog Museum and Ron’s Machine Shop will host a free cruise-in, featuring antique and classic cars. Dash plaques and door prizes will be awarded.

“I would encourage people to go to the Salty Dog Museum. It’s an incredible museum to have in a place like Shandon,” Stow said.

Morgan Twp. Fire Department will provide community safety and emergency preparedness information, blood pressure checks and an emergency equipment display.

The Morgan Twp. Historical Society Museum, located four miles West in Okeana at 6464 Okeana Drewersburg Road, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. One of the highlights will be a local baseball display, “Baseball in Early Morgan Township.”

Residents from Okeana, Ross and the surrounding communities as well as visitors from out-of-state have attended the event in the past. Several thousand people turn out for the one-day festival.

Organizers receive calls early in the year asking about the annual event, and many people come year after year.

MORE DETAILS

Shandon is located on Ohio 126, four miles West of Ross. Free parking and admission. Handicapped accessible, free parking available nearby. Rain or shine. Email jonsian@stows.us, or call 513-738-4180 for more information.