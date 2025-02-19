7-day menu planner

For dessert, top slices of Pound Cake with this Raspberry Sauce: In a blender, process 2 (10-oz.) packages frozen (thawed) raspberries with 2 teaspoons sugar. Strain and discard seeds. Chill 1 hour and spoon over cake. Top with light whipped cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and raspberry sauce for Monday. Save enough cake for Wednesday.

TIP: Use a 5- to 7-pound chicken for plenty of leftovers.

MONDAY (Budget)

A good way to save money is to prepare Chicken and Potatoes Au Gratin (see recipe) using leftover chicken. On the side, pickled or Harvard Beets are good. Add a green salad and sourdough bread. For dessert, spoon leftover Raspberry Sauce over Vanilla Ice Cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Save some casserole for Wednesday and enough ice cream for Saturday.

TUESDAY (Express)

Taco night gets dinner on the table in a hurry. Follow the directions on a packet of lower-sodium taco seasoning and fill the shells with the seasoned ground beef. Top the tacos with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and diced avocados. Serve with vegetarian refried beans. For dessert, make Flan (from mix).

WEDNESDAY (Heat and Eat)

You deserve a break! All you have to do tonight is reheat Monday’s Chicken Casserole and serve it with fresh steamed brussels sprouts. Add whole-grain rolls. Dessert is leftover cake with sliced peaches.

THURSDAY (Kids)

The kids always like Spaghetti and Meatballs. Combine cooked spaghetti with any prepared meatballs and top with your favorite red pasta sauce. Sprinkle the combo with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese. Serve with green beans and Italian Bread. Make instant Chocolate Pudding with 1% milk and stir in miniature marshmallows for a kid-pleaser.

FRIDAY (Meatless)

You won’t miss meat when you enjoy Spinach and Artichoke Angel Hair Pasta: Cook 10 ounces angel hair pasta according to package directions; drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Return the same pan to the stove on medium-high heat; add 4 Tablespoons butter. Add 4 minced cloves garlic and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Stir 20 seconds or until garlic is light golden brown. Add 4 tightly packed cups baby spinach (6 oz.), 1 (12- to 14-oz.) drained jar marinated quartered artichokes, cooked pasta, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for serving). Using 2 spatulas or large forks, toss mixture for 1 minute or until the spinach is mostly wilted. Stir in 5 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Add more salt as desired. If necessary, add some reserved pasta water to make mixture more “saucy.”

Add a mixed green salad and garlic bread. Fresh pineapple is good for dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Prepare Korean Grilled Beef Skewers for your guests. Place the skewers on a bed of coleslaw mix for a pretty presentation. Add long-grain and wild rice (from mix), steamed yellow squash and crusty bread.

For dessert, impress the crowd with vanilla oranges with chocolate: Toss sliced peeled oranges with sugar and a dash of pure vanilla extract. Scatter miniature semisweet chocolate chips on each serving.

GLAZED SAGE-ROASTED CHICKEN (Sunday)

Servings: makes 10 servings (from a 5-pound bird)

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 to 2 1/2 hours

1 (5- to 7-pound) roasting chicken, giblets removed

2 bunches fresh sage leaves

1 orange, quartered

1 (15.25-ounce) can apricot halves

1/2 cup orange juice concentrate (thawed)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Carefully slide your hand between skin and breast meat of chicken to loosen skin. Place 1 bunch sage leaves under skin. Place second bunch sage leaves and orange quarters into cavity of chicken. Tuck wing tips under and tie legs with kitchen string; place chicken on rack in roasting pan. Roast 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until internal temperature at thickest part of thigh reaches 165 degrees. Meanwhile, drain apricots, reserving 1 cup juice (see note). Mix apricot juice with orange juice concentrate. One hour into cooking time, pour juice mixture over chicken. Place apricots around chicken and continue roasting. Remove pan from oven, cover chicken loosely with foil and let stand 20 minutes before carving. Remove apricot halves and serve with chicken; skim fat from drippings and serve. Remove skin before eating.

NOTE: If necessary, add water to apricot juice to measure 1 cup.

Per serving (white meat): 215 calories, 34 grams protein, 4 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 81 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Per serving (dark meat): 216 calories, 26 grams protein, 7 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 138 milligrams cholesterol, 125 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

CHICKEN AND POTATOES AU GRATIN (Monday)

Servings: makes 8 servings (4 per casserole)

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped or shredded

2 pounds frozen hash browns, thawed

2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of celery soup

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat two 8x8-inch baking dishes with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine chicken, potatoes, soup, sour cream, onion and 1 cup cheese. Divide and spoon into each baking dish. Sprinkle both casseroles with remaining cheese. Cover and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake another 20 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is browned. Serve one casserole; cover and refrigerate second dish for another meal.

Per serving: 318 calories, 23 grams protein, 12 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 6.3 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 495 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

KOREAN GRILLED BEEF SKEWERS (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 to 8 minutes

1 pound boneless beef sirloin steak

3 Tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 Tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

2 Tablespoons light brown sugar

1 Tablespoon water

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Freeze steak 20 minutes for easier slicing. Cut steak lengthwise into 1/4-inch strips. In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Place steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Add marinade; turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove steak from marinade; discard remaining marinade. Thread steak in zig-zag fashion onto skewers. Broil or grill on medium high 6 to 8 minutes.

Per serving: 148 calories, 22 grams protein, 5 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 337 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com. Follow Susan on Twitter: @7DayMenu. The Menu Planner is also accessible at 7daymenuplanner.com. Read Susan’s blog: makingthemenu.com. And check out Susan’s book: “7-Day Menu Planner for Dummies” is on shelves now. Order yours on Amazon.com.