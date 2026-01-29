6 things to do in Butler County this winter

Red Door Community Concerts will present “Reverie: Songs for an Afternoon Dream” featuring singer Vidita Kanniks and harpist Rachel Miller at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Drawing together sounds from various traditions of the world including French Art Song, Celtic Folk Song and Hindustani Classical Music, the duo’s music weaves a colorful tapestry of languages and musical idioms. The church is located at 25 E. Walnut St. Limited free parking will be available on Walnut and Poplar Streets.

MetroParks of Butler County winter hike series concludes on Jan. 31

MetroParks of Butler County’s third annual Winter Hike Series will conclude on Jan. 31 at Governor Bebb MetroPark.

The hike will start at 10 a.m. and run until noon. All ages are welcome. Cost is $10/person per hike, children ages four and younger are free. Pre-registration is required at www.yourmetroparks.net.

The guided hike will average about three miles and will end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. Families are welcome to participate. Guides leading the hikes are interpretive naturalists, who will highlight the cultural and natural history of each park.

Suzanne Roth, director of programming and education at MetroParks of Butler County, said winter can be a hard time of year to be active, and this weekly event makes exercise enjoyable and is a great way to boost your physical and mental health during the shortest days of the year.

The mission of MetroParks of Butler County is to provide an exceptional park system that maximizes the community’s quality of life through conservation, education and recreation.

Complete a Donut Trail Passport and get a free T-shirt

Get together with your friends and family and head out to a stop, or two on the Butler County Donut Trail. Participants can prepare for the trail by downloading a map and an official passport. Once guests complete all of the donut shop stops, they can redeem a passport and be rewarded with an official Donut Trail T-shirt.

Each trail shop brings something unique to the experience. Every shop has its own flavors and specialties, which makes the trail delicious and fun. From classic favorites to creative and seasonal varieties there are so many donuts to try.

Passports may be redeemed at the Butler County Visitors Bureau (during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) When the office is not open, there is a drop box in the lobby of the Visitors Bureau and people can put their passports into that box, the Visitors Bureau collects them, and the staff will mail out a T-shirt. The third option is participants can mail in their completed passport to the Visitors Bureau and in return, they will receive a T-shirt in the mail.

Another great resource is the Donut Trail concierge’s line. Patrons can call (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the number one tip is to always get an early start, the shops often sell out. For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to Butler County Donut Trail.

Grab your boots, a cowboy hat and get ready for a night of line dancing at Lori’s Roadhouse

On Tuesday nights, Lori’s Roadhouse offers line dancing lessons from 7-9 p.m. Beginner to experienced levels of dance are welcome to participate. From 9 p.m. to close, there will be open dance with a DJ. No cover before 7 p.m., after 7 p.m. the cost is $5. Food and drink specials are available during Happy Hour, which runs from 4-6 p.m.

Lori’s Roadhouse features live music every weekend, on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also brings in a lot of nationally recognized artists for concerts, such as Mark Chesnutt on Feb. 6, Lorrie Morgan on Feb. 14 and Clay Walker on Feb. 20.

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to lrhlive.com.

Learn about Longbottom Bird Rescue over lunch

Join Jimmy Longbottom, executive director, and learn more about the important work of Longbottom Bird Rescue at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Fitton Center’s Celebrating Self luncheon series.

Since 2019, Longbottom Bird Rescue has been raising awareness about domestic ducks and other birds through its free educational events.

Longbottom will have some of his rescues on hand as he talks about rehabilitating waterfowl in crisis. For tickets and more info, visit www.fittoncenter.org.

Fairfield to host inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest in February

Community members can put their word skills to the test in Fairfield’s first-ever crossword showdown in February. The Inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest will feature unpublished New York Times puzzles provided by Will Shortz.

“We’re really excited about the Inaugural Crossword Puzzle Contest. It is something totally new and fun for Fairfield,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department.

The Crossword Puzzle Contest is 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 21. The cost is $10 for Fairfield residents. Guests may register at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, call (513) 867-5348, or sign up online at www.explore.fairfieldoh.gov.