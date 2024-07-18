5 reasons to see La Comedia’s ‘Wizard of Oz’

Here are five reasons to see this first-rate, family-friendly production.

1. Lovely leading lady

Allison Gabert, very adept at musical comedy, returns to La Comedia conveying gentle charm and wide-eyed appeal as Dorothy. Committed, focused and maintaining a youthful vulnerability, she’s a steady focal point throughout, offering a reflective rendition of “Over the Rainbow” and showcasing her dancing prowess to the hilt in the energetic “Jitterbug,” a choreographic highpoint.

2. Super sidekicks

Dylan Jackson (Hunk/Scarecrow), Nate Marcum (Zeke/Lion) and Jonathan Pendergrass (Hickory/Tin Man) are a perfectly cast trio who create a heartfelt bond with Gabert. The amiable Jackson, prone to improvisation, brings an eager, chatty sensibility to his sunny portrayal. Marcum, who delivered a breakthrough performance last season as Franz Liebkind in TheatreLab Dayton’s “The Producers,” absolutely excels here in the Bert Lahr tradition, bringing particular gusto to “King of the Forest.” Pendergrass, meek and terrifically expressive, proves his worth as a smooth song and dance man in “If I Only Had a Heart.”

3. Whimsical witches

Karie-Lee Sutherland and Cheryl Salzman are equally compatible as dueling witches. Sutherland warmly returns with an elegant Billie Burke essence as Glinda, the role she memorably portrayed in La Comedia’s 2007 and 2016 incarnations. The lively Salzman delightfully revels in the Wicked Witch of the West’s treachery with sinister glee.

4. Excellent featured players

Beiser’s winning cast also benefits from featured players Ed Iverson as endearing Professor Marvel/The Wizard, Colin Cranstoun as the kooky Oz gatekeeper, Elaine Wilson and Mark Reuter as supportive Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, and Julianna Pyle full of chipper confidence as the Mayor of Munchinkland.

5. Strong atmospherics

This experience not only delivers the goods onstage but in the air. Fun flying effects provided by ZFX, Inc., featuring ensemble member Naomi Quigley twirling above the sea of tables at one point, add snippets of enticing spectacle. And scenic designer Gabe Davidson’s cool tornado and storybook sets (Munchinkland is adorably vibrant) are as noteworthy as Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams’ colorful array of costumes.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Wizard of Oz”

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro

When: Through Aug. 11; Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com