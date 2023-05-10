3 financial strategies that can help seniors grow their money

Though conventional wisdom regarding financial risk and aging still makes sense, the effects of inflation over the last year-plus have highlighted how important it can be for seniors to keep growing their money even after they retire. Fortunately, various strategies can help seniors grow their money without exposing them to considerable risk.

Look into high-yield savings accounts. Interest on savings accounts was once a great way for individuals to grow their money. But interest rates on standard, no-minimum-balance accounts are now so low that the growth in interest is negligible. However, individuals with sizable savings, such as seniors, can explore high-yield savings accounts. High-yield savings accounts offer much higher interest rates than standard accounts. The rules governing eligibility to open such accounts differ between financial institutions, but many mandate that account holders have high minimum balances, typically in the neighborhood of $250,000. So long as account holders maintain that minimum balance, they can accrue penalty-free interest without exposing their money to the risks of the market.